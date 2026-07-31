Manchester voters choose new mayor after Andy Burnham’s exit

More than two million people were eligible to vote in a race that will show whether Andy Burnham left behind a durable machine or just a powerful personal brand.

Manchester voters went to the polls Thursday in a mayoral by-election that will decide who inherits Andy Burnham’s powers over transport, housing and economic development across Greater Manchester. More than two million people were eligible to vote across all 10 boroughs, making it the biggest by-election in UK history.

The office at stake is one of the most visible in local English government. The Greater Manchester Combined Authority says the mayor is the directly elected leader of the combined authority and chairs it, a role created through English devolution. The authority says the region’s 2014 devolution agreement gave Greater Manchester additional powers and greater accountability through an elected mayor, and the first mayoral election was held in May 2017.

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That institutional weight is why the contest carries national significance well beyond city hall. The House of Commons Library said Josh Simons resigned his Makerfield seat on May 14, 2026, to create a route for Burnham to stand there, while Burnham would be immediately disqualified from the mayoralty if he won Makerfield. BBC reporting on the campaign said six candidates took part in a live debate: Reform UK’s Sian Astley, the Green Party’s Geraldine Coggins, Labour’s Bev Craig, Conservative Phil Eckersley, independent Marcus Farmer and Liberal Democrat Richard Kilpatrick.

Source: ElectionMaps1 via Openverse (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The field also pointed to a harder test for Labour than a routine local handover. A Manchester Evening News video posted July 17 said seven candidates had put themselves forward, and a YouGov poll summarized there put Craig on 38% of first-preference votes, Astley on 24% and Coggins on 17%. The race covered all 10 boroughs, from Bolton and Bury to Oldham, Rochdale, Salford, Stockport, Tameside, Trafford and Wigan, a map that has long made the mayoralty a measure of how the city-region’s different communities respond to one political project.

Photo by Edmond Dantès

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Burnham’s departure has turned that project into a succession test. The result will show whether voters want the policy agenda and governing style that made Greater Manchester one of England’s most prominent metro regions to survive under a new mayor, or whether they want a sharper break from the Burnham era as Labour looks for stronger urban leadership beyond London.