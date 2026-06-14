Mandhana, Deepti power India to 64-run win over Pakistan at World Cup

Mandhana’s 68 and Deepti Sharma’s 5 for 10 drove India past Pakistan by 64 runs, a statement opener at Edgbaston that underlined balance and depth.

India turned a testing start into a commanding 64-run victory over Pakistan at Edgbaston, with Smriti Mandhana’s 68 and Deepti Sharma’s career-best 5 for 10 shaping a result that strengthened India’s World Cup credentials. After electing to bat in Birmingham, India recovered from 18/2 to reach 170/6 in 20 overs, then dismissed Pakistan for 106 in 17 overs in their opening match of the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Mandhana anchored the recovery with a fluent 68 off 44 balls, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur helped steady the innings in a 91-run third-wicket stand that changed the tone after the early wobble. Pakistan had struck twice early, but India’s middle order rebuilt with discipline before Richa Ghosh supplied the late surge, finishing 34 off 17 balls with five fours and one six to push the total beyond a par score.

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Pakistan’s chase briefly threatened to turn the contest. They reached 37 without loss after four overs, with the opening pair looking settled, but India’s spinners and fielding soon took control. Muneeba Ali top-scored with 41, yet her innings ended in a run-out after sharp work involving Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh, a moment that reflected the pressure India applied across the field.

Deepti then finished the match with a spell that will be remembered long after the group stage. Her 5 for 10 was the best of her women’s T20I career and took her to 166 wickets in 145 matches, making her the leading wicket-taker in Women’s T20I cricket. Pakistan’s middle and lower order never recovered from her control, and the innings folded well short of the target.

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The result gave India a 14th win in 17 women’s T20 internationals against Pakistan and extended their unbeaten run in the rivalry to four matches. Pakistan’s last win over India in women’s cricket came at the Women’s Asia Cup in 2022, a marker that underlines how firmly India has held the edge in recent meetings.

Photo by Sandeep Singh

Beyond the numbers, the performance pointed to a team with multiple routes to victory. India survived early setbacks, built through its senior batters, and then closed the game with spin and pressure fielding, a complete display that carried weight far beyond one group match.