Manet and Morisot exhibition reveals a lasting artistic friendship

A Cleveland Museum of Art exhibition recasts Berthe Morisot as more than Manet’s muse, showing a friendship that altered both painters’ styles.

Édouard Manet stood at the center of Impressionist art, but the story now being told at the Cleveland Museum of Art gives equal weight to the woman who worked beside him, learned from him and changed his work in return. Berthe Morisot, long cast in Manet’s shadow, emerges here not as a footnote but as a serious painter whose friendship with Manet shaped both of their artistic paths.

The exhibition examines a relationship that was at once personal and creative, with Manet serving as mentor to Morisot while Morisot pushed him toward changes in style. That is a crucial correction to the old hierarchy of art history, where women were often described as muses, sitters or protégés instead of peers whose ideas and technique helped define major movements. In this case, the exchange mattered on both sides: Morisot was not simply influenced by Manet, and Manet did not remain untouched by her.

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For Morisot, the stakes were especially high. As a female painter in a field dominated by men, she has remained largely in Manet’s shadow, even though the work now on view shows how central she was to the artistic conversation around Impressionism. The exhibition places that relationship front and center, treating Morisot as an artist with her own voice and her own contribution to the movement, rather than as an accessory to a more famous man.

Édouard Manet via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

That shift is what gives the show its force. By focusing on the friendship between Manet and Morisot, the Cleveland Museum of Art exhibition does more than revisit a famous name. It also reflects a broader revision in how art history is written, one that makes room for women who helped shape the modern canon and for the exchanges that changed art from within. In this case, Morisot is no longer only remembered for standing near Manet. She is being recognized for standing beside him.