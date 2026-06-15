Mangione defense heads to key New York pretrial hearing

Luigi Mangione’s defense fund passed $1.5 million as his lawyers returned to a New York pretrial hearing, deepening a case that has stirred rare public sympathy for an accused killer.

Luigi Mangione’s defense fund climbed past $1.5 million as his lawyers returned to a key pretrial hearing in New York City, underscoring how quickly the case has become bigger than a single courtroom fight. The support has come even as prosecutors accuse the 28-year-old of stalking and killing UnitedHealthcare chief Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty and is facing both state and federal prosecutions over the December 4, 2024 killing. Federal prosecutors charged him on December 19, 2024 with stalking and murder, including use of a silencer in a crime of violence, placing one of the country’s most closely watched criminal cases at the center of a national argument over violence, anger and the reach of the health insurance system.

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The reaction around Mangione has been unusually intense. Donations have flowed through GiveSendGo and organizers said the fund crossed the $1.5 million mark after a birthday donation lifted the total. That level of support has fueled concern that a homicide case is becoming a kind of political catharsis for people furious at insurers, even though the charges remain grave and the victim was a prominent executive with a family now left to absorb the public spectacle.

The defense has also been drawn into a fight over secrecy. A hearing in Mangione’s state case was previously held in secret after the judge shut out the press and public without explanation, prompting transparency concerns from observers who argue that a case of this scale should not drift out of public view. Mangione’s New York legal defense team said its website was created because of the “extraordinary volume of inquiries and outpouring of support,” a signal that the case has generated both logistical strain and unusual public attention.

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Legal experts have said Mangione’s populist appeal and the widely discussed attention to his appearance could complicate the state and federal trials. Prosecutors, meanwhile, have continued to portray him as a ruthless murderer. The clash now extends beyond the evidence itself, with the courts, the public and the parties all confronting a case that has become a test of how far sympathy can travel before it begins to distort accountability.