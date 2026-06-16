Mangione faces court hearing ahead of Manhattan murder trial

A judge heard Luigi Mangione’s next pretrial arguments as suppression fights and overlapping state and federal cases shaped the road to his Sept. 8 murder trial.

Luigi Mangione returned to Manhattan Supreme Court for a hearing that is helping define how his murder trial will unfold, with the defense and prosecutors still fighting over what jurors may be allowed to hear. The state case is scheduled to open Sept. 8 before Justice Gregory Carro and is expected to last about six weeks, placing the courtroom at the center of one of the country’s most watched homicide prosecutions.

Mangione, 28, has pleaded not guilty to state charges of second-degree murder, weapons and forgery in the killing of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson. Prosecutors say Thompson was shot on Dec. 4, 2024, outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan during a company investor conference, a killing that shocked corporate America and public officials and then took on a broader political and cultural edge because of anger over health-care costs and insurance practices.

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The hearing followed a sealed virtual proceeding two weeks earlier and came after Carro already ruled on a major suppression dispute. Items found in Mangione’s backpack at the Altoona McDonald’s, where he was arrested on Dec. 9, 2024, were suppressed, including a loaded handgun magazine, cellphone, passport, wallet and computer chip. Evidence later recovered at the police station was allowed to stay in the case, including a gun prosecutors say matches the murder weapon, a red notebook and a silencer. That split gives both sides a preview of the evidentiary battles likely to dominate the trial.

Carro also dismissed two terrorism-related counts on Sept. 16, 2025, leaving the murder charge in place and narrowing, but not ending, the prosecution’s case. Prior state hearings brought testimony from 17 witnesses, underscoring how much of the trial record has already been fought over before a jury has been seated. In parallel, a federal judge in the Southern District of New York has handled separate suppression questions involving statements and backpack evidence, adding another layer to a case already marked by overlapping state and federal proceedings.

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Outside the courthouse, Mangione’s support has remained visible, with some backers gathering during earlier hearings. That public attention, coupled with the unusual mix of murder, technology, corporate power and health-care anger, has made the case more than a straightforward criminal prosecution. It is now moving into its most consequential pretrial phase, where the next legal rulings may shape the evidence, the narrative and ultimately the trial itself.