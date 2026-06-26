Mangione lawyers accuse prosecutors of trying to sway public opinion

Mangione’s lawyers said leaked plea talk was a “troubling, deliberate pattern” meant to poison the jury pool before his federal trial starts moving toward jury selection.

Luigi Mangione’s lawyers accused prosecutors of trying to shape public opinion against him after reports of possible plea talks, saying the public handling of the case threatened his right to a fair trial and an impartial jury. Defense lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo said the plea-talk disclosure fit a “troubling, deliberate pattern” meant to prejudice Mangione as the cases against him move toward trial.

The dispute lands in one of the country’s most closely watched criminal cases. Mangione has pleaded not guilty in both federal and New York state proceedings tied to the December 4, 2024 shooting death of Brian Thompson, the UnitedHealthcare chief executive, in Midtown Manhattan. Federal prosecutors charged Mangione in December 2024 with stalking and murder counts that initially made him eligible for the death penalty, while the U.S. Department of Justice later charged him with using a firearm to commit murder, interstate stalking resulting in death, and stalking through use of interstate facilities.

The federal case shifted in February 2026, when prosecutors said they would not appeal a ruling taking the death penalty off the table. Jury selection is now expected to begin in September 2026, giving every headline and public leak added weight as potential jurors are exposed to the case well before they are asked to decide it.

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Mangione’s state case has also changed shape. In September 2025, a New York judge dismissed terrorism-related charges, but left a second-degree murder charge and other counts in place. On June 17, 2026, his lawyers told the court they planned to argue that he was suffering from an extreme emotional disturbance and psychiatric issues when Thompson was killed. The next day, they withdrew that strategy, a reversal that underscored how fluid the defense has been as the two prosecutions advance on separate tracks.

That volatility has made the question of outside influence especially sharp. Defense lawyers have argued that public comments and reported plea discussions could contaminate the jury pool before any evidence is tested in court. Prosecutors, for their part, face a high-profile case involving a killed health insurance executive, a defendant already under intense public scrutiny, and overlapping state and federal charges that raise the stakes for every pretrial move.