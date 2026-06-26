Mangione plea talks stall ahead of UnitedHealthcare murder hearing

Plea talks between Luigi Mangione’s lawyers and federal prosecutors collapsed before Monday’s hearing in Manhattan. The failure keeps his state and federal cases on separate tracks.

Luigi Mangione’s defense team and federal prosecutors in Manhattan discussed a possible guilty plea before Monday’s hearing, then the talks stopped, leaving the 27-year-old to face separate state and federal cases over Brian Thompson’s killing. Mangione has pleaded not guilty in both courts, and the hearing before U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett is expected to focus on trial planning, including jury selection.

The stalled negotiations matter because Mangione still faces serious exposure in two venues even after a federal judge threw out the murder and weapons charges in January 2026. That ruling removed the possibility of a federal death sentence, but Mangione still faces a federal stalking charge that could carry life without parole if he is convicted. In state court, he remains on track for a murder trial scheduled for Sept. 8, 2026, creating the risk of back-to-back proceedings that could test the defense and prosecutors on two different timelines.

The defense has also been shifting its strategy. In June 2026, Mangione’s lawyers briefly said they would pursue an extreme emotional disturbance defense in the state case, then withdrew that notice the next day after a deadline tied to psychiatric records. Under New York law, that defense can reduce murder culpability to manslaughter, a significant possible downgrade that would have reshaped the stakes if the defense had kept it in place. Its withdrawal suggested the legal team was still trying to preserve options while moving toward trial.

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The plea talks appear to have broken down against a backdrop of deep mistrust. Karen Friedman Agnifilo, Mangione’s lead lawyer, said the reporting reflected a troubling pattern by prosecutors and law enforcement aimed at prejudicing Mangione and undermining his right to a fair trial and an impartial jury. The next hearing, scheduled for July 6, 2026, is likely to test how both sides intend to manage publicity, jury selection and the sequence of the two cases.

Thompson was shot and killed on Dec. 4, 2024, outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel where UnitedHealth was holding an investor conference. Authorities later said Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after a five-day manhunt, and police found an alleged murder weapon, a fake ID and a red notebook in his backpack. The killing drew public condemnation and became a symbol of anger over health care costs and insurance practices, while UnitedHealth investors later sued the company over its response to Thompson’s death.