Mangione to use psychiatric defense in New York murder trial

Mangione will argue he acted under an extreme emotional disturbance, a defense that could cut murder culpability and send him to psychiatric treatment.

Luigi Mangione’s state murder trial is now set to hinge on a psychiatric defense that could matter as much as the shooting itself. His lawyers plan to tell jurors that he was acting under an “extreme emotional disturbance” when Brian Thompson, the UnitedHealthcare chief executive, was killed outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel on December 4, 2024.

That strategy puts New York’s homicide law at the center of the case. Under state law, extreme emotional disturbance is an affirmative defense to second-degree murder. If a jury accepts it, the defense can reduce culpability and may lead to confinement in a psychiatric treatment facility rather than a standard prison sentence. In practical terms, the question would shift from whether Mangione carried out the killing to whether his state of mind legally excused or mitigated it.

Judge Gregory Carro said at a June 17 hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court that Mangione’s lawyers intend to pursue the defense and will disclose related materials, including the name of their psychiatric expert, by Thursday. Carro also ordered Mangione’s psychiatric records turned over to prosecutors immediately. He had previously sealed some defense filings, saying disclosure would have been “very prejudicial” if the strategy were later abandoned.

The defense is significant because it is not the same as an insanity claim. Insanity defenses generally argue that a defendant’s mental condition was so severe that criminal responsibility should not attach at all. Extreme emotional disturbance is narrower and different: it does not erase the act, but it can reduce a murder charge if the defendant acted under the influence of that disturbance and there was a reasonable explanation or excuse. In New York, that can mean a murder conviction is not the only possible outcome even if the underlying conduct is proven.

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Mangione faces New York state charges in the killing of Thompson and separate federal charges connected to the case. Earlier in the case, a judge dismissed terrorism charges but left the second-degree murder charge intact. The timing now makes the psychiatric defense especially consequential: jury selection is set to begin in September 2026, and opening statements are expected on either October 26 or November 2.

The case has already become a closely watched test of how New York courts handle a high-profile homicide tied to a major health insurance executive and committed in one of Manhattan’s busiest commercial corridors. With the terrorism counts gone and the murder charge still standing, Mangione’s legal fate may turn on whether jurors see the defense as a lawful explanation or as a step too far.