Manipal Health jumps in debut after $960 million IPO

Manipal Health's debut lifted the hospital chain to about $9.03 billion after a $960 million IPO, underscoring investor demand for private healthcare growth in India.

Manipal Health Enterprises surged as much as 10.7% to 653.10 rupees in its trading debut, giving India’s largest multispecialty hospital network a market value of about $9.03 billion after a roughly $960 million share sale. The opening-day bounce pushed the Bengaluru-based operator above the $8 billion valuation it had sought before pricing and put a spotlight on how much capital markets are willing to pay for private hospital capacity in India.

The offering had already signaled strong demand before listing. On July 31, the $960.4 million initial public offering was fully subscribed, with institutional demand outweighing retail caution. The price band was set at 560 to 590 rupees per share, and social-post reporting on the deal said the retail portion was 35%. A Reuters-linked post put the fresh issue at 8,000 crore rupees, alongside an offer for sale of 1,275 crore rupees.

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Manipal Health has framed the listing as fuel for expansion rather than just a liquidity event. On July 24, the company said it planned to spend 40 billion rupees, or about $414.4 million, to increase bed capacity by more than 18% over the next few years. That spending plan matters in a country where access to quality healthcare remains uneven and private hospital groups often dominate major urban treatment networks, shaping pricing, capacity and standards of care.

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The company was incorporated in 2010 and, as of March 31, 2026, operated 49 hospitals with 13,037 licensed beds across 14 states and union territories. That made it the private hospital chain with the widest footprint in India, a scale that helps explain why investors treated the IPO as a test of confidence in the sector’s long-term growth. Healthcare has become a more prominent theme in Indian capital markets as investors look for profitable businesses tied to rising middle-class demand for diagnostics, specialty treatment and insurance-linked services.

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The first-day gain now raises a different question: whether a $9 billion valuation can be justified by execution, not just scarcity value. Manipal Health will need to turn market enthusiasm into higher capacity, tighter costs and sustained earnings as it expands its footprint across India’s fast-growing private care market.