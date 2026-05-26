Manny Fernandez, Dolphins’ Undefeated Team Hero, Dies at 79

Manny Fernandez, a cornerstone of the Miami Dolphins’ undefeated 1972 team, has died at age 79. His legacy endures as a Super Bowl standout and franchise great.

Manny Fernandez, a standout defensive tackle best known for his role on the 1972 Miami Dolphins team that completed the NFL’s only perfect season, has died at age 79, according to announcements from ESPN and ProFootballRumors.com. Fernandez leaves behind a legacy as one of the franchise’s most reliable and impactful defenders during a period of unprecedented team success.

Crucial Figure in NFL’s Only Perfect Season

Fernandez was a critical part of the defensive line for the 1972 Dolphins, a squad that remains the only team in league history to finish a season unbeaten and untied, capturing victory in all 14 regular season games, two playoff contests, and Super Bowl VII. The Dolphins’ perfect 17-0 record stands as one of the NFL’s most iconic achievements.

1972 Dolphins defense : Allowed just 171 points in 14 regular season games, the fewest in the league that year

: Allowed just 171 points in 14 regular season games, the fewest in the league that year Fernandez’s Super Bowl VII performance : Recorded a reported 17 tackles, anchoring a defensive effort that held Washington to just seven points

: Recorded a reported 17 tackles, anchoring a defensive effort that held Washington to just seven points Career stats: Played 103 games over eight seasons (1968-1975), all with Miami

Super Bowl VII Standout

Fernandez’s performance in Super Bowl VII is widely regarded as one of the finest defensive displays in championship history. Data from the official box score and multiple retrospectives highlight his dominance on the line, consistently disrupting the Washington offense and making multiple stops behind the line of scrimmage. While the Super Bowl MVP award ultimately went to safety Jake Scott, Fernandez’s impact was so pronounced that many analysts and fans have continued to advocate for his recognition in the decades since.

He was credited with 17 tackles in the game—the most by a Miami defender in a Super Bowl

Helped limit Washington to just 228 total yards and one touchdown

Eight Seasons of Consistency

Undrafted out of Utah, Fernandez earned a roster spot with the Dolphins in 1968 and quickly developed into a cornerstone of their defensive front. Over his eight-year career, he was known for his durability and grit, missing only seven games. Fernandez finished with 103 career appearances, contributing to three Super Bowl teams and two championship squads (1972 and 1973).

His reliability and leadership made him a favorite among coaches and teammates, and his influence extended beyond statistics, setting a standard for physical play and preparation on the Dolphins’ defense.

Legacy and Remembrance

Both ESPN and ProFootballRumors.com confirmed Fernandez’s passing, marking the loss of a Dolphins legend whose contributions remain central to the franchise’s proudest chapter. He is remembered not only for his on-field excellence but also for the example he set as an undrafted player who became a championship anchor.

As the NFL community reflects on Fernandez’s career, his story resonates as a testament to perseverance, team play, and the enduring legacy of the 1972 Dolphins.

Looking Back

The passing of Manny Fernandez is a reminder of the foundational players who shaped the NFL’s golden era. His consistent excellence, highlighted by his Super Bowl VII heroics, secures his place among Miami’s all-time greats and ensures his contributions will be celebrated by generations of football fans.