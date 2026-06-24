Manzambi scores brace as Switzerland rout Bosnia to top Group B

Johan Manzambi scored twice after coming off the bench, and Switzerland’s 4-1 win over Bosnia sent the Swiss to the top of Group B.

Johan Manzambi changed the match in a 18-minute burst, scoring twice after coming off the bench as Switzerland beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 at Los Ángeles Stadium in Inglewood, California, and moved to the top of Group B with four points. The SC Friburgo forward entered in the 72nd minute, then struck his first World Cup goal with a volley in the 74th before adding another in the 90th.

Bosnia and Herzegovina were reduced to 10 men after Tarik Muharemovic was sent off for a hard foul, a turning point that opened the game for Switzerland. Manzambi’s quick second-half impact gave the Swiss the cushion they had been pressing for, and FIFA named him Player of the Match after the final whistle.

Switzerland finished the scoring through Ruben Vargas in the 84th minute and Granit Xhaka from the penalty spot in the 90th minute plus seven. The result left Switzerland in control of the group and close to securing a place in the round of 16, with the late goals underlining the depth and balance that have made their start to the tournament so difficult to contain.

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For Manzambi, the night carried a personal milestone as well as a team result. He said it was “the first brace of my career,” a double that arrived on the World Cup stage and turned a tight contest into a statement win for a Switzerland side now sitting alone atop Group B.