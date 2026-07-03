Manzambi stars as Switzerland beats Algeria to reach World Cup last 16

Johan Manzambi sparked Switzerland’s opener in Vancouver, and a 2-0 win over Algeria sent the Swiss into the World Cup last 16.

Johan Manzambi walked off the BC Place pitch on Thursday with the kind of satisfaction that comes only when a young player helps change a World Cup game. His burst down the left wing set up Breel Embolo’s opener in Switzerland’s 2-0 victory over Algeria, a result that carried the Swiss into the last 16 and sharpened the sense that this squad is growing into something more ambitious than a simple collection of veterans.

The match in Vancouver was decided early and cleanly. Embolo scored in the 10th minute after Manzambi drove to the byline and delivered the cross, then Dan Ndoye doubled the lead in the 46th minute to settle the round-of-16 tie. Switzerland controlled the contest with a disciplined performance and rarely allowed Algeria a path back into the game.

For Switzerland, the result did more than secure a place in the next round. It underlined the rise of a side that is not relying only on familiar names, but on younger players willing to take responsibility in high-pressure moments. Manzambi has emerged as one of the tournament’s most talked-about young figures, and his direct involvement in the first goal reflected how quickly he is becoming part of Switzerland’s attacking core.

AI-generated illustration

That matters for a team whose ceiling has often been measured against sturdy organization rather than high-end attacking invention. The performance in Vancouver suggested a broader range of threats, with Embolo providing the finish, Ndoye adding the second goal, and Manzambi giving the move its decisive edge from the flank. Switzerland now waits for the winner between Colombia and Ghana in the next round.

Algeria’s departure was a bleak one after a match that offered little sign of recovery once Switzerland went ahead. The defeat ended a tournament that had promised more, but the Swiss left BC Place with renewed momentum and a stronger case that their World Cup run may not stop with the last 16. Manzambi’s reaction captured the tone: relief, pride and the sense that Switzerland’s younger layer is beginning to raise the team’s limit.