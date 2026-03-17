Experts and predictive models weigh in as the 2026 NCAA Men's and Women's Tournaments kick off, spotlighting top contenders and Cinderella threats.

March Madness 2026 has arrived, bringing with it expert picks, data-driven predictions, and the annual search for the next Cinderella story. As both the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments begin, fans and analysts are scrutinizing brackets and weighing the chances of favorites and underdogs alike.

Expert Predictions and Model Insights

CBS Sports highlighted the role of analytics in bracket selection, featuring predictions from a top-tier college basketball model for the 2026 NCAA Men's Tournament. The model, built on season-long metrics such as offensive and defensive efficiency, project several high seeds to reach the later rounds. ESPN’s Jay Bilas also shared his game-by-game picks, giving further validation to consensus favorites while noting a few potential early upsets.

Top-seeded teams are projected to advance deep, supported by strong regular season records and tournament histories.

There is broad agreement among experts that perennial powerhouses have the clearest paths to the Final Four.

However, the predictive model flagged several mid-major teams with upset potential based on efficiency margins and recent performance trends.

Cinderellas Poised for Early Upsets

Yahoo Sports turned its focus to the underdogs, identifying five "Cinderella" teams with the potential to disrupt the early rounds of the men's tournament. These selections are based on a combination of late-season momentum, favorable matchups, and statistical outliers:

Several double-digit seeds are highlighted for their ability to win close games and their superior guard play.

Teams with high three-point shooting percentages and strong defensive numbers are seen as particularly dangerous in the opening rounds.

Yahoo Sports notes that the unpredictability of March Madness is a hallmark of the event, making it difficult for even the most sophisticated models to account for every upset.

Fans are reminded that, historically, at least one team seeded 11 or lower has reached the Sweet 16 in most recent tournaments, adding weight to the focus on potential Cinderellas. The official men's bracket provides a full overview of this year's matchups and possible upset paths.

Women’s Tournament: Predictions and Sleeper Picks

The 2026 NCAA Women's Tournament is also drawing significant attention, with Silver Bulletin offering a detailed analysis of top seeds and dark horse contenders. The publication points to several power programs with recent championship experience as favorites, but also identifies a handful of potential "sleepers" capable of making deep runs:

Silver Bulletin predicts that dominant teams from the regular season are likely to control their regions, but warns against overlooking rising mid-majors and teams peaking at the right time.

Key matchups in the first two rounds are seen as pivotal, especially for teams with veteran leadership and tournament-tested coaches.

The women's bracket features a number of intriguing clashes between high-scoring offenses and top-ranked defenses.

As with the men’s tournament, the unpredictability of March Madness means that every region could see surprises. Historical data from the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Stats suggests that lower-seeded teams have increasingly advanced to later rounds in recent years.

What to Watch as the Tournaments Tip Off

Across both tournaments, the convergence of expert picks, advanced analytics, and the allure of underdogs sets the stage for another memorable March. Key themes to monitor as the action unfolds include:

Whether statistical models or human intuition prove more accurate in predicting upsets and Final Four teams.

How mid-major programs continue to challenge traditional powers in both brackets.

The impact of veteran leadership, coaching experience, and late-season momentum on tournament outcomes.

Potential for new stars to emerge, as individual performances often swing close games in March.

With the brackets set and the first games underway, March Madness 2026 promises the drama, unpredictability, and excitement that have long defined college basketball’s signature event. Fans can follow every upset, buzzer-beater, and bracket-buster using the official men’s and women’s brackets as the tournaments progress.