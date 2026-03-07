March Brings Increased Northern Lights Activity for Skywatchers

Experts say March could bring increased northern lights activity, offering prime opportunities for skywatchers to observe auroras across the Northern Hemisphere.

March is shaping up to be a promising month for those hoping to catch a glimpse of the northern lights, or aurora borealis, with forecasters and scientists alike predicting heightened auroral activity across the Northern Hemisphere. Recent reports highlight both the scientific factors behind this potential surge and offer guidance for enthusiasts eager to witness this spectacular natural phenomenon.

Why March Is Prime Time for Auroras

According to ABC News, March often stands out as one of the best months for aurora viewing. This is due to a combination of solar activity and Earth’s position relative to the sun during the equinox. Around the spring equinox, geomagnetic disturbances tend to intensify, increasing the likelihood of visible auroras even at lower latitudes than usual.

Scientists point out that the geomagnetic conditions that spark auroras are influenced by the interaction between the solar wind and Earth's magnetic field. During March, the orientation of Earth’s axis aligns in such a way that it enhances the planet’s susceptibility to these solar particles, leading to more frequent and vivid displays. Data from the NOAA SWPC’s Planetary K-index confirms that geomagnetic activity historically peaks around the equinoxes, with stronger storms often occurring in March.

What Causes the Northern Lights?

The northern lights are produced when charged particles from the sun collide with gases in Earth's upper atmosphere, resulting in glowing sheets and ribbons of light. The colors and intensity of auroras depend on the type of gas involved and the energy of the incoming particles. The NASA Aurora Overview explains that green is the most common color, but reds, purples, and blues can also appear during strong displays.

Forecasting and Viewing Opportunities in March

With increased solar activity expected in March, many experts recommend monitoring aurora forecasts for the best chances to observe the phenomenon. The UAF Geophysical Institute Aurora Forecast provides up-to-date maps and probability charts, helping enthusiasts track when and where auroras are most likely to be visible. Real-time data from the NOAA 30-Minute Aurora Forecast allows viewers to plan their outings with greater precision.

The best viewing conditions are typically found in dark, clear skies far from city lights.

Peak aurora activity often occurs between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time.

Geomagnetic storm data from the NOAA NCEI Geomagnetic Storms Database can help identify nights with increased aurora potential.

Where to Watch and What to Expect

While regions within the Arctic Circle, such as Alaska, northern Canada, and Scandinavia, are renowned for frequent aurora sightings, strong geomagnetic activity in March can extend visibility further south. Skywatchers in the northern United States, parts of Europe, and even some mid-latitude locations may have opportunities to see the lights, especially during intense solar storms.

Experts advise patience and preparedness. Dress warmly, bring a camera with manual settings, and give your eyes time to adjust to the darkness. Following local aurora alerts and checking forecast maps can significantly improve your chances of witnessing a memorable display.

Looking Ahead: Solar Cycle and Future Auroras

The current phase of the solar cycle is expected to produce heightened solar activity, which could lead to more frequent auroras in the coming years. As March continues to deliver prime conditions, both seasoned aurora chasers and newcomers have reason to keep their eyes turned skyward this month.

For those interested in learning more about the science and history of auroras, NASA’s comprehensive explainer provides valuable background and stunning imagery. With the odds favoring increased activity, March presents an exciting opportunity for skywatchers across the Northern Hemisphere.