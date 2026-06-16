Marchant wins Nevada GOP nomination in secretary of state rematch

Jim Marchant won Nevada’s GOP nomination for secretary of state, reviving a race that could shape election rules, certification and trust before 2028.

Jim Marchant won the Republican nomination for Nevada secretary of state, setting up a November rematch with Democratic Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar in a race that reaches far beyond one party primary. In a swing state where the office controls election rules, voter access and certification, the winner will be positioned to oversee Nevada’s 2028 presidential contest and help shape how voters trust the result.

Marchant’s victory returned one of Nevada’s most outspoken election skeptics to the center of the state’s governing machinery. The former state lawmaker has long promoted conspiracy theories about voting systems and repeatedly questioned the integrity of Nevada elections. He claimed that he and Donald Trump were victims of fraud in 2020, even though officials found no evidence of widespread fraud. He also attacked mail ballots while having used that method himself when he was registered in Florida.

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The race carries added weight because Marchant’s name is already tied to one of the most notorious episodes of the post-2020 election fight. In December 2020, he stood with six Nevada Republicans who signed fake electoral certificates claiming Trump had won the state. Biden carried Nevada by more than 33,000 votes, and those six Republicans still face charges from the attorney general’s office.

That history has made the secretary of state’s office a national flashpoint. The job does not simply manage paperwork. It sets the rules that govern elections, helps determine who can vote and how, and certifies the outcome after ballots are counted. In a state as closely watched as Nevada, the office can influence not only the mechanics of democracy but also the public’s confidence in whether those mechanics are being used fairly.

The November contest will also be a direct rematch of the race Aguilar won four years earlier. This time, the stakes are higher, not only because Nevada remains a presidential battleground but because the office itself sits at the center of the dispute over election administration, political power and the boundaries of voter trust. Marchant’s win showed that election denial is no longer confined to rhetoric. It is now advancing into the offices that administer democracy.