Marcy Kaptur hospitalized after hit-skip crash in Toledo

Marcy Kaptur was hospitalized after a hit-skip crash in Toledo while riding as a passenger to church. Her office said she was alert and expected to return to a full schedule soon.

Marcy Kaptur was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle carrying the Toledo Democrat was struck while she was on her way to a church service, her office said. Kaptur was a passenger in the car, and spokesperson Ben Kamens said she was "active, alert and being treated for non-life threatening injuries."

Toledo police described the collision as a hit-skip crash. The driver who fled had not been located in the reports available, and one report said two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident now turns on the questions that matter most in a fleeing-driver case: who was behind the wheel, how the crash unfolded and where the driver went after impact.

Kaptur's office said she was thankful for the quick actions of first responders from the Toledo Police and Fire Departments and for the medical professionals helping care for those involved in the crash. The office also said she looked forward to returning to a full schedule soon, underscoring that her immediate focus was on recovery and a prompt return to official duties.

A Toledo Democrat, Kaptur has represented Ohio's 9th Congressional District since 1983 and is the longest-serving woman in congressional history. Her hospitalization briefly interrupted the travel on a Sunday morning, but the larger public record now centers on the hit-skip investigation and the effort to identify the driver who left the scene.