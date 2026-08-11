Maresca says replacing Guardiola is a huge privilege at Manchester City

Maresca calls replacing Pep Guardiola a huge privilege as he takes over a City side shaped by Treble success, a captaincy reset and his own insistence on doing it differently.

Enzo Maresca says replacing Pep Guardiola at Manchester City is “a huge privilege” as he begins work in a role defined by one of football’s most exacting succession plans. Speaking to UK-based media in South Korea, Maresca returned to the club where he had previously worked as Guardiola’s assistant during City’s Treble-winning 2022-23 campaign.

The scale of the task is obvious in the way Maresca has already pushed back against comparisons with Guardiola. He has insisted he is not a “copy and paste” coach and wants to bring something different to Manchester City rather than simply reproduce the methods that made the club dominant. Guardiola himself had earlier described the succession chatter as “not on the table,” while the Premier League called the speculation about Maresca stepping in “100 per cent speculation.”

That tension goes to the heart of the job. Maresca is not only inheriting a team that has been built around Guardiola’s standards, he is also being asked to establish authority inside a dressing room that expects success immediately. Later reporting said Maresca would choose Manchester City’s captain and wanted an English presence in the leadership group, a sign that the new head coach is being handed direct influence over the team’s internal hierarchy. Bernardo Silva, City’s previous captain, later left on a free transfer to Real Madrid.

AI-generated illustration

Maresca arrives at Manchester City after a short and uneasy spell at Chelsea. He left Stamford Bridge by mutual consent after a deterioration in relations with the club’s hierarchy, less than six months after winning the Club World Cup at the end of his first season. Chelsea were fifth in the Premier League when he departed, and the club said he would pay compensation after he was confirmed as Manchester City’s new head coach.

The backdrop also includes Maresca’s interest in artificial intelligence, which has become part of the wider conversation around modern football’s media and analytical culture. With Guardiola’s legacy still setting the standard, the job now demands more than loyalty to an inherited system. It asks Maresca to preserve Manchester City’s edge while making the role unmistakably his own.