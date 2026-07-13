Margaret Cho mocks Lindsey Graham in TikTok after his death

Margaret Cho’s TikTok, posted hours after Lindsey Graham died at 71, mocked the senator with “Bye gurl” and revived a gay rumor.

Margaret Cho posted a TikTok video within hours of Lindsey Graham’s death, captioning it “Bye gurl” and repeatedly mocking the South Carolina senator as tributes were still emerging from Washington and abroad.

Graham, 71, died Saturday, July 11, after what his office called a “brief and sudden illness.” Preliminary findings from the Office of the Medical Examiner of the District of Columbia later said the cause was aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, a diagnosis that described a tear in the inner wall of the aorta, a life-threatening medical emergency. His office said the family was requesting privacy.

The timing made the post especially jarring. Graham had recently returned from a trip to Ukraine and was scheduled to appear Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” before his death interrupted a week that had been packed with Senate work and public appearances. Tributes and reactions began pouring in from politicians and world leaders soon after, underscoring how quickly the news moved from a medical update to a national political moment.

Michael Vadon via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Cho’s video also took aim at Mitch McConnell and repeated an old rumor about Graham being gay, extending the clip beyond satire into a harsher form of posthumous ridicule. The post drew quick engagement on social media, including comments that openly celebrated Graham’s death, a reaction that sharpened the line between political criticism and dehumanization.

The episode landed in the middle of a broader argument over how public figures use digital platforms to monetize provocation and how much cruelty audiences will reward when a prominent politician dies. Graham’s death carried the weight of a sudden medical event and a high-profile political career; Cho’s response turned that moment into a test of what the internet will excuse, amplify, and normalize.