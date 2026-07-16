Maricopa County settles election oversight dispute, clarifies duties for future votes

Maricopa County ended an 18-month fight over who runs elections, shifting early voting to the recorder and locking in $20.9 million for operations.

Maricopa County settled its election-overhaul fight on July 16, ending a year-and-a-half dispute over who controls key parts of the county’s voting system and setting out clearer duties before the next major ballot.

The agreement, reached through mediation led by Judge Christopher Coury, was between the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office. County officials said the settlement clearly delineates election duties between the Board’s Elections Department and the Recorder’s Office, with the recorder’s office taking control of early voting while the board keeps the other core election functions.

The county’s most visible election battleground had been administration itself. Justin Heap filed a lawsuit in June 2025 challenging what he said were improper transfers of election powers, and court action in June 2026 paused a lower-court ruling that had threatened to shift more authority before the summer voting schedule. That pause left the board in charge of key systems, servers, databases, ballot custody and tabulation as Maricopa County moved toward its July 21, 2026 primary election, with vote centers scheduled to open 27 days before Election Day.

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Money was part of the deal as well. The Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 to approve the settlement, and the agreement allocates more than $20 million in funding, with one account putting the total at $20.9 million. That financial commitment matters in a county where election administration depends on staffing, technology, ballot processing and site operations that must be locked in well before voting starts.

The dispute had carried unusual weight because Maricopa County is Arizona’s largest county and one of the nation’s most closely watched election jurisdictions. County officials warned in May that a court ruling could cause major disruptions to election operations, a sign that the legal fight had become an administrative risk as much as a political one. The settlement removes the immediate ambiguity over who does what, a practical change in a county where confusion over ballots, tabulation and early voting has repeatedly fed distrust.

Photo by Edmond Dantès

Chairwoman Kate Brophy McGee called the deal a “huge win for our voters,” and Heap said it gave him everything he fought for over the past year. The compromise does not erase Maricopa County’s place at the center of election controversy, but it does set a firmer line around responsibilities before the next rounds of voting begin.