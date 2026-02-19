Steve Earle, Father John Misty, Sarah Harmer, and Billy Bragg lead the lineup for this year's Mariposa Folk Festival, cementing its legacy in Canadian music.

Steve Earle, Father John Misty, Sarah Harmer, and Billy Bragg are among the prominent acts headlining the 2024 Mariposa Folk Festival, reinforcing the event’s status as one of Canada’s most significant folk music gatherings. The festival, consistently recognized for its blend of established icons and emerging talent, is set to draw thousands of music fans to Orillia, Ontario this summer.

High-Profile Lineup Showcases Folk’s Diversity

The official lineup, released on the festival website and reported by Billboard Canada, brings together a cross-generational array of celebrated artists. Steve Earle is renowned for his influential songwriting and roots-rock sound, while Father John Misty brings a modern, eclectic approach to folk-pop. Sarah Harmer, a beloved Canadian singer-songwriter, and British folk-punk mainstay Billy Bragg round out the roster of marquee names.

Full 2024 artist lineup and schedule available online

Past Mariposa performers have included Joni Mitchell, Gordon Lightfoot, and Buffy Sainte-Marie, highlighting the festival’s storied legacy (see full historical database)

Festival’s Place in Canadian Folk Music

Launched in 1961, the Mariposa Folk Festival is Canada’s longest-running folk music event, according to a detailed timeline from Billboard. Over the decades, it has hosted a who’s who of folk, roots, and acoustic musicians, helping to launch the careers of several Canadian music legends. The festival is widely regarded as a cornerstone of the country’s folk scene and continues to attract international attention for its inclusive programming and community atmosphere.

Data from the Canadian Folk Music Festivals Directory places Mariposa among the largest and most enduring events of its kind in the nation, often cited alongside other major festivals such as Winnipeg and Edmonton.

Audience Impact and Cultural Significance

Attendance at performing arts festivals, including Mariposa, has shown resilience and growth in recent years. According to Statistics Canada, folk festivals consistently draw diverse audiences, contributing to both local economies and Canada’s broader cultural landscape. Mariposa’s blend of legacy acts and newer voices underscores its ongoing relevance, appealing to both long-time folk fans and younger listeners seeking authentic musical experiences.

Looking Ahead to Festival Weekend

The 2024 Mariposa Folk Festival promises a weekend filled with headline performances, intimate workshops, and community events. With its history of fostering Canadian talent and connecting audiences to the roots of folk music, the festival is set to reinforce its reputation as a summer highlight. For those interested in exploring the festival’s full impact, Mariposa’s database of past performers and Billboard’s historical coverage provide deeper context on its contribution to the music world.

As anticipation builds, the announcement of this year’s headliners signals another chapter in Mariposa’s ongoing legacy—one that continues to celebrate both the roots and future of folk music in Canada.