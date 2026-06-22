Marizanne Kapp powers South Africa past India in T20 World Cup upset

Marizanne Kapp’s 81 not out and two wickets dragged South Africa past India, shifting the semifinal race and exposing India’s margin for error.

Marizanne Kapp produced the defining innings of South Africa’s tournament so far, carrying her side to 161 for 4 with five balls to spare and a six-wicket win over India in Manchester. Her 81 not out off 45 balls, paired with 2 for 27, turned a chase that had looked manageable for India into a result that kept South Africa’s semifinal hopes alive.

India had started in control after electing to bat first at Old Trafford on June 21, 2026, but the innings stalled at 158 for 7. Shafali Verma’s brisk 31 off 15 balls and Deepti Sharma’s 29 off 21 gave India pace early, yet the total never fully escaped pressure. South Africa, reduced to 25 for 2, found a rescue act in Kapp and Tazmin Brits, whose 97-run stand reversed the match and took the chase beyond India’s reach.

Kapp’s value went beyond the scoreboard. She resisted the urge to attack too early, collected singles and twos, then punished loose bowling once she had settled into the innings. That judgment mattered as much as her power, because it kept South Africa’s required rate under control and prevented India from building sustained pressure. One report said Kapp was dropped twice by substitute fielder Radha Yadav, a costly set of chances that allowed the chase to slip away.

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The result carried immediate tournament consequences. India’s defeat was its first of the competition and left Harmanpreet Kaur’s side in a difficult position in Group 1. The official standings after the match had Australia on 6 points, with India, South Africa and Bangladesh all on 4, but only two teams advance. That makes India’s next match against Australia crucial, while South Africa stays alive in a race that still includes the unbeaten Australians.

The loss also blunted a milestone night for Harmanpreet, who played her 200th T20I. Instead of being remembered for the captain’s landmark appearance, the match will be remembered for Kapp’s composure under pressure and South Africa’s ability to absorb an early setback without panic.

For South Africa, the victory was more than an upset. It was the kind of knockout-stage-caliber performance that can reshape a campaign: a veteran all-rounder taking responsibility, a batting rescue from 25 for 2, and a chase finished with five balls left. Against a side that had looked firmly in command early on, Kapp showed why South Africa must still be treated as a serious title contender.