Mark Cuban Urges NBA to Embrace Tanking, Focus on Fans

Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, has sparked fresh debate by advocating for the NBA to reconsider its stance on tanking and concentrate more on enhancing the fan experience and affordability. Cuban’s remarks, reported by both ESPN and RealGM, come at a time when league policies around competitive integrity and fan engagement remain hot topics across the NBA landscape.

Cuban’s Argument: Reframing Tanking

The controversial practice of tanking—intentionally losing games to secure better odds in the NBA Draft Lottery—has long been a source of debate within the league. While the NBA Board of Governors has implemented changes to the lottery system to discourage teams from losing on purpose, Cuban is taking a different approach. According to ESPN and RealGM’s coverage, he believes the league should “embrace tanking” as a strategic part of team building, rather than stigmatizing it.

Cuban’s rationale is that transparency about rebuilding strategies could actually improve trust and engagement with fans, especially if combined with efforts to make games more accessible and enjoyable. Both sources highlight his view that by openly addressing tanking, the NBA can refocus attention on long-term team development and the overall health of the league.

Fan Experience and Affordability in the Spotlight

Beyond tanking, Cuban emphasized the importance of prioritizing the fan experience and affordability. With average NBA ticket prices continuing to rise and many families finding games out of reach, Cuban’s comments reflect growing concern about the cost of attending live events. He suggests that the NBA should explore new ways to keep attending games within reach for more fans, noting that affordability is critical to sustaining and growing the league’s audience.

The NBA Fan Affordability Index shows wide disparities in ticket and concession prices across teams and markets.

NBA initiatives to improve fan experience include digital engagement, in-arena entertainment, and community outreach programs, as detailed in the league’s official fan experience initiatives.

League Policy and the Tanking Debate

The NBA has spent years trying to discourage tanking, citing concerns about competitive integrity and the risk of alienating fans. The league’s recent changes to the draft lottery system were designed to reduce the incentive for losing, by flattening the odds for the teams with the worst records. However, as Cuban’s comments illustrate, the debate is far from settled.

Critics of tanking argue that it undermines competition and diminishes the value of regular season games. Supporters, including Cuban, contend that rebuilding is a legitimate strategy, especially for teams in smaller markets that may struggle to attract free agents. Both ESPN and RealGM note that Cuban’s remarks could prompt further discussion among team owners and league executives about how best to balance competitive balance with the realities of team management and fan expectations.

What’s Next?

Mark Cuban’s call to “embrace tanking” and focus on fans arrives at a pivotal moment for the league. With team performance trends and financial pressures shaping the NBA’s future, it remains to be seen whether the league will revisit its approach to tanking or double down on anti-tanking measures.

For now, Cuban’s comments underscore the ongoing challenge of balancing strategic team building with the need to deliver value and excitement to fans—on and off the court. As the league continues to evolve, the debate over tanking and fan engagement will likely remain at the forefront of NBA policy discussions.