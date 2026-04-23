Mark Gronowski Faces Uncertain Path in NFL Draft

Former South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski awaits his NFL Draft fate amid questions about his projection and potential fit at the next level.

Mark Gronowski, the standout quarterback from South Dakota State, enters the 2026 NFL Draft as one of the most decorated players in FCS football. However, despite an impressive college career, questions remain about whether he will hear his name called by an NFL team. Sports Illustrated’s recent projection underlines both the accomplishments and the uncertainty surrounding Gronowski’s professional prospects.

Stellar Collegiate Career at South Dakota State

After emerging as a leader for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, Gronowski posted remarkable numbers during his time in college. He guided the Jackrabbits to multiple playoff runs and was recognized for his dual-threat ability, combining efficient passing with rushing prowess. According to Sports Reference's data, Gronowski finished his collegiate career with over 8,000 passing yards and more than 70 total touchdowns, earning several conference and national accolades along the way.

Over 8,000 passing yards and 70+ total touchdowns during his college career

and during his college career Led South Dakota State to consecutive FCS playoff appearances

Recognized for leadership, poise, and football intelligence

NFL Draft Prospects and Challenges

Despite his collegiate production, Gronowski’s path to the NFL is uncertain. Sports Illustrated’s analysis points out that while his football IQ and winning pedigree are appealing, scouts have raised concerns about his size, arm strength, and the leap from FCS competition to the NFL. The NFL’s official draft tracker lists Gronowski among the eligible quarterback prospects, but his name has not consistently appeared in major mock drafts or among the top quarterback projections.

Historically, quarterbacks from South Dakota State have rarely been selected in the NFL Draft. According to data from StatMuse, only a handful of Jackrabbits quarterbacks have been drafted, and none in recent decades. This trend adds to the skepticism about Gronowski’s chances, though his unique collegiate resume could help him stand out among late-round prospects.

Strengths and Areas for Development

Gronowski is lauded for his leadership and decision-making, traits valued by NFL evaluators. He consistently demonstrated poise in big moments, including postseason games, and his versatility as a runner and passer provided a spark for the Jackrabbits’ offense. That said, the transition to the NFL will require Gronowski to prove he can adapt to faster defenses and tighter throwing windows.

Football IQ: Highly praised for reading defenses and making quick decisions

Highly praised for reading defenses and making quick decisions Dual-threat ability: Effective runner, especially in the red zone

Effective runner, especially in the red zone Concerns: Arm strength, size, and level of competition faced

Draft Day Outlook

As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, Gronowski is projected by several analysts, including Sports Illustrated, as a fringe draft pick. He may be considered in the later rounds or could land as a priority undrafted free agent, where teams look for developmental quarterbacks. His collegiate track record and intangibles make him an intriguing option for teams seeking depth and potential upside at the quarterback position.

For Gronowski, the next step hinges on whether an NFL team is willing to invest in his upside and provide an opportunity to develop, possibly starting as a practice squad or third-string quarterback. Interested readers can follow real-time updates and check his draft status via the NFL Draft Tracker.

Looking Ahead

While the odds may be long, Gronowski’s journey from South Dakota State to potential NFL rookie is a testament to his work ethic and football acumen. Whether he is drafted or signs as a free agent, his progress will be closely watched by FCS football fans and scouts alike. The NFL Draft has produced surprise quarterback stories before, and Gronowski hopes to add his name to that list.