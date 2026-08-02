Mark Kelly and Mike Turner headline Face the Nation interviews

CBS News posted separate Aug. 2 transcript pages for Mark Kelly and Mike Turner, while its guest list showed a broader Sunday lineup on Face the Nation.

CBS News put Mark Kelly and Mike Turner at the center of its Aug. 2 “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” lineup, publishing separate transcript pages for the Arizona Democrat and the Ohio Republican. The guest page for the broadcast showed the two lawmakers as part of a fuller Sunday program, signaling that the episode included more than just those interviews.

Kelly’s transcript was labeled as an interview with Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, while Turner’s was labeled as an interview with GOP Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio. CBS’s preview text for Turner said he joined Brennan from Dayton, and Brennan introduced him as a member of the House Armed Services Committee. Those details framed Turner as a defense and national-security voice in the broadcast.

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The episode landed within a packed summer run of Sunday political interviews. CBS’s archive shows Kelly had already appeared on “Face the Nation” twice earlier in 2026, on May 10 and June 14, making him a recurring presence on the program. CBS also grouped all 2026 transcripts together in a July 12 archive update, reinforcing that the Aug. 2 edition was part of an active stretch of Sunday conversations with lawmakers and other public figures.

Source: Lance Frank via Openverse (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Photo by Werner Pfennig

CBS says “Face the Nation” has more than a decade of full transcripts available online, a record that turns the show into more than a live broadcast. Its episode pages list the program airing Sundays at 10:30 a.m. ET on CBS, with streaming on the CBS News app and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET. That structure has helped make the show a regular venue for elected officials like Kelly and Turner, along with policy experts and foreign leaders, when Washington wants a national audience.