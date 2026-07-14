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Markets brace for inflation data, bank earnings and rising oil prices

Oil hit a one-month high as Trump’s Hormuz move met a 8:30 a.m. CPI print and record bank profits, sharpening the read on inflation and rates.

Darren Ryding

Darren Ryding

2 min read
Markets brace for inflation data, bank earnings and rising oil prices
Markets brace for inflation data, bank earnings and rising oil prices

Crude jumped to a one-month high as traders confronted a rare three-way market test: June consumer prices due at 8:30 a.m. ET, the first wave of second-quarter bank earnings, and a fresh surge in U.S.-Iran tensions that lifted energy costs. U.S. stock futures were mixed in that premarket stretch, with Brent last up at $86.19 a barrel after President Donald Trump said the United States was reinstating its blockade of Iranian shipping and would charge a 20% fee on cargo moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

The banking sector arrived with plenty of momentum. JPMorgan Chase posted second-quarter net income of $21.2 billion, or $7.70 a share, the highest quarterly profit in its history, and said it ended June with $5.0 trillion in assets and $375 billion in stockholders’ equity. Its release showed revenue of $57.3 billion, investment banking fees up 30% from a year earlier and markets revenue up 35%, while volatile trading conditions and deal activity, including the SpaceX mega IPO, fed the Street side of the business.

Related stock photo
Photo by Miguel Cuenca

Wells Fargo also delivered a stronger quarter, with net income of $6.41 billion, or $2.00 a share, up 17% from a year earlier. Revenue rose to $22.622 billion, driven by $12.317 billion in net interest income and $10.305 billion in noninterest income, while average loans climbed to about $1.0 trillion and average deposits to $1.5 trillion. Wells Fargo’s chief financial officer said consumer trends had been resilient despite volatility in oil prices.

Donald Trump — Wikimedia Commons
Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The CPI print will help set the next move in borrowing costs, from mortgages to auto loans and credit cards. The 2-year Treasury yield was already at 4.26%, and markets were pricing roughly a 40% chance of a quarter-point Fed hike at the July 28 to 29 meeting, after hawkish comments from Fed Governor Christopher Waller. Bank shares had already run hard into earnings, with the six-bank basket including JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup up 16.23% in the second quarter versus 10.57% for the S&P 500.

Sources

  1. [1]news.google.com
  2. [2]cnbc.com
  3. [3]nytimes.com
  4. [4]finance.yahoo.com
  5. [5]wellsfargo.com
  6. [6]jpmorganchaseco.gcs-web.com
  7. [7]reuters.com

Tags

#business#Markets
Darren Ryding

Darren Ryding

Award-winning sports journalist with two decades of experience in football coverage. Known for sharp match analysis and an encyclopedic knowledge of league history that brings context to every story.