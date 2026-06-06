Markets Slide After Jobs Report Spurs Tech Selloff

U.S. stocks tumbled on June 5, 2026, as a hot jobs report triggered a broad tech selloff, sending the Dow down 695 points and Treasury yields sharply higher.

U.S. stocks plunged on June 5, 2026, as investors digested a stronger-than-expected jobs report that ignited a sharp selloff in technology shares and sent Treasury yields surging. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 695 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite suffered their steepest percentage declines since 2025.

Major Indexes Post Steep Losses

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day down 695 points, reflecting widespread concern about the market’s near-term outlook. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both booked their largest single-day percentage drops since 2025, driven largely by pronounced losses in the technology sector.

The Dow fell by 695 points , marking one of its largest daily declines of the year.

, marking one of its largest daily declines of the year. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both saw their biggest percentage drops since 2025.

Technology stocks were among the hardest hit, dragging down broader indexes.

Jobs Report Surprises, Fuels Rate Fears

The market’s sharp reversal came after the release of the latest U.S. employment data. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported stronger-than-expected job growth for the month, signaling continued resilience in the labor market. While positive for the economy, the data fueled concerns that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer to tame inflationary pressures.

Rising rate expectations hit high-growth technology companies especially hard, as their valuations are more sensitive to changes in borrowing costs and discount rates.

Treasury Yields Surge

Following the jobs data, U.S. government bond yields jumped, reflecting investor bets on tighter monetary policy. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed sharply during the session, intensifying the pressure on equities—particularly in the tech sector, where many companies depend on lower borrowing costs to fund expansion.

Jump in Treasury yields signaled market expectations for higher-for-longer rates.

Higher yields tend to make stocks, especially tech, less attractive compared to bonds.

Tech Sector Leads Declines

The selloff was most pronounced in the technology sector, with major tech names and high-growth stocks leading the retreat. According to Nasdaq market data, losses were widespread across software, hardware, and semiconductor firms.

MarketWatch noted that investor sentiment soured quickly as the prospect of higher rates raised doubts about the sector’s lofty valuations and future earnings potential.

What’s Next for Investors?

Analysts suggest that volatility could persist as markets adjust to evolving expectations for Federal Reserve policy. Further data on inflation and economic growth will be closely watched in the coming weeks. For now, the combination of a resilient labor market and rising yields has put renewed pressure on high-growth stocks, raising questions about the sustainability of recent market gains.

For readers interested in tracking the latest index performance, detailed historical data for the S&P 500 and other major benchmarks is available online. Additionally, official reports and filings can be accessed through the SEC EDGAR database for company-specific developments.

As market participants weigh the implications of a strong jobs market and the potential for further Fed action, the next few weeks are likely to remain pivotal for U.S. equities.