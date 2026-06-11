Markets walk a tightrope between AI boom and oil shock

Wall Street is betting on AI growth even as oil shock fears drive inflation hedges. The split could lift energy shares and hurt bonds, loans and retirement savings.

Investors are being pulled between two very different market stories: an AI-led growth boom that keeps rewarding semiconductors, tech suppliers and export-heavy economies, and a Middle East oil shock that could lift inflation, squeeze bonds and derail the rally. Global equities hit an all-time peak on June 3, then logged their worst day since October two days later, before swinging back again as President Donald Trump’s Iran rhetoric and shifting expectations for the Strait of Hormuz jolted prices across stocks, bonds and currencies.

The contradiction is built into the current setup. Some investors had positioned for the Strait of Hormuz to reopen within less than three months, but a prolonged crude spike, especially one keeping oil above roughly $95 for months, would raise the risk of stagflation. That is the worst combination for markets: slower growth, higher prices and pressure on central banks to keep borrowing costs elevated. Asset managers have already started hedging with inflation-linked debt and volatility derivatives while trimming government bond exposure, a sign that the defensive trade is gaining traction even as equity indexes remain close to records.

The AI side of the ledger is still powerful. Taiwan’s government statistics agency raised its 2026 growth outlook to 9.64 percent, the fastest pace since 2010, on demand tied to artificial intelligence technologies and semiconductor exports. China’s tech-linked trade flows have also surged, while Britain’s FTSE 100, long dominated by energy producers and miners, has started rising alongside growth stocks instead of moving against them. The FTSE 100 closed 0.3 percent higher on June 10, helped by energy and consumer-staples shares even as it stayed near three-week lows.

If the AI narrative wins, the gains spread well beyond chipmakers. Household wealth rises, retirement accounts tied to broad stock indexes get a lift, and Asian exporters benefit from stronger technology demand. If the oil shock takes over, the winners shift toward energy and mining while the losers multiply: tech valuations come under strain, bond prices fall, mortgage rates and other borrowing costs stay higher for longer, and consumer prices for fuel and goods stay sticky. Traders are already pricing in a Federal Reserve rate hike by October, while a strong majority of economists expect the Fed to hold rates for the rest of 2026.

South Korea showed how quickly the balance can break. Its Kospi plunged more than 8 percent on June 8, tripping circuit breakers, and the won traded at 1,561.5 per dollar after a correction to the quote. Heavy foreign selling and semiconductor weakness amplified the rout, a reminder that markets crowded into one growth story can unwind fast when geopolitics or policy expectations turn.