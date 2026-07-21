Marmoset rescued from laundry bag on London bus, named Oyster

A common marmoset was found hidden in a laundry bag on a 302 bus in north-west London, then named Oyster after a rescue that exposed the risks of illegal pet primates.

A common marmoset was rescued from a laundry bag on a 302 bus in north-west London after the driver spotted the animal travelling between Mill Hill Broadway Station and Kensal Rise at 11.43am on Friday, July 17. The RSPCA later nicknamed the frightened, stressed monkey Oyster.

The bus crew found the marmoset hidden among laundry on the route through north-west London, and one account said she had only an apple left beside her. The RSPCA took over the animal’s care after the discovery, turning what could have become a longer ordeal into a welfare intervention on a busy London service.

AI-generated illustration

The case has now been linked by the RSPCA to England’s tighter primate-licensing rules, which require all primates kept in England to be licensed. That change is designed to make ownership harder to hide and easier for authorities to trace, but the Oyster case shows how quickly a primate can still be abandoned in a public place when ownership turns irresponsible or illegal.

The charity also used the rescue to praise the people who handled it on the bus. In a Facebook post, the RSPCA said the bus driver and Metroline team did a “wonderful job” taking care of the situation. Their response mattered because a small primate, especially one already distressed, can be vulnerable to injury, dehydration and panic when left exposed in transit.

Source: london-now.co.uk

Oyster is not the first marmoset tied to a London rescue. Monkey World - Ape Rescue Centre said its director, Dr Alison Cronin, was called to rescue a female marmoset in London on Sunday 6 May 2018, a reminder that abandonment and escape cases involving pet primates have surfaced before in the capital.

Photo by Quang Vuong

For enforcement teams, cases like this create a second task after the rescue itself: identifying whether the animal was lost, dumped or trafficked, and then deciding where it can safely be rehomed. The Oyster rescue shows how a single bus journey can become a test of welfare checks, licensing controls and the ability of authorities to move fast when a primate turns up where it should never have been.