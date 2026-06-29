Marquinhos warns Brazil not to underestimate Japan in World Cup clash

Marquinhos said Brazil cannot assume Japan will fold in the round of 16, citing Japan's 3-2 win in October and the tighter margins of the 48-team World Cup.

Marquinhos has warned Brazil not to treat Japan as a routine opponent, even with Carlo Ancelotti’s side carrying the weight of favorite status into the World Cup knockout rounds. The Brazil captain pointed to Japan’s 3-2 win on 15 October 2025, the first victory in the Asian side’s history over Brazil, as the clearest reminder that established powers can be punished for any lapse.

The 32-year-old defender was confirmed by Ancelotti as Brazil’s captain for the 2026 World Cup, where Brazil is chasing a sixth world title. Ancelotti took charge in May 2025 and has spent the buildup trying to harden a squad that Brazil officially named on 18 May 2026, with Neymar included in the 26-man list. Marquinhos has framed that group as stronger than previous editions, pointing to the balance and work rate Ancelotti has brought to the national team.

Brazil enters the round of 16 already qualified from the group stage in a tournament expanded to 48 teams and 104 matches, running from 11 June to 19 July 2026 across Canada, Mexico and the United States. That larger format has widened the field for surprises, and Marquinhos’ warning fits a tournament in which the old hierarchy has looked less secure than in past editions.

Japan’s threat is rooted in more than reputation. Hajime Moriyasu’s team already showed in October 2025 that it can recover from a deficit and beat Brazil, a result that reverberated through the buildup to this meeting. Zico sharpened the mood on 26 June 2026, warning that Japan was ready for the matchup and praising both Moriyasu and Ancelotti, a signal that Brazil’s own icons were taking the challenge seriously.

For Brazil, the message is now clear: Ancelotti’s name, Neymar’s return and the badge alone will not decide this tie. Japan has already demonstrated that it can turn a match with Brazil into a test of concentration, discipline and nerve, and Marquinhos has made sure the favorite label does not become a trap.