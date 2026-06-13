Married at First Sight stars say they were unaware of husbands' convictions

One groom later said he had spent a year in jail for drug trafficking, while other cast members were left asking what producers knew before the matches were made.

A matchmaking format built on blind trust is now facing sharper questions about duty of care after several Married At First Sight Australia contestants said they were not told that their husbands had serious criminal histories. The issue has moved beyond reality-TV drama and into disclosure, vetting and whether participants could give informed consent before being paired.

Timothy Smith brought that debate into the open in April 2024, when he revealed on A Current Affair that he was a convicted drug smuggler. Smith said he had run cannabis from Canada to the United States, earning US$100,000 per trip, and later spent a year in jail after pleading guilty to drug trafficking. He also admitted he did not tell MAFS producers about his conviction or prison term before casting. Smith was paired with Lucinda Light on Married At First Sight Australia 2024, but the marriage did not last.

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The concerns did not stop there. In March 2025, NSW Police investigated allegations that groom Paul Antoine punched a hole through a wall during filming. Channel Nine’s relationship experts described his behaviour as very serious and toxic, and the matter was referred to officers from South Sydney Police Area Command. The incident intensified scrutiny of how the production handled conflict, particularly when aggression surfaced on set.

Source: i2-prod.mirror.co.uk

Another case added to the pressure on the programme’s screening process. Adrian Araouzou faced three charges tied to a 2020 incident, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, domestic violence common assault and resisting police. He was found not guilty on all counts. A witness reportedly heard screaming at his shared home before police were called, and his then-partner later signed a police statement saying the injuries were caused by a seizure, not an assault.

Photo by Luan Gracioli

Taken together, the cases have fuelled criticism of Channel Nine and Endemol Shine Australia over participant welfare and background checks. The central issue is no longer simply whether contestants can survive the experiment, but whether they were given the full information needed to understand the risks before walking down the aisle.