Marsh’s 69 powers Sunrisers Leeds to five-run win over Southern Brave

Mitchell Marsh blasted 69 off 34 balls as Sunrisers Leeds edged Southern Brave by five runs at Headingley in The Hundred’s fifth match.

Mitchell Marsh’s 69 from 34 balls gave Sunrisers Leeds the decisive burst at Headingley, and the five-run margin over Southern Brave showed how quickly one attacking innings can swing The Hundred. Marsh struck 4 fours and 6 sixes at a strike rate of 202.94, while Ryan Rickelton added 37 from 27 balls to give Leeds a platform in the fifth match of the 2026 men’s competition.

That momentum came in a compressed format where a few overs can settle the result, and Marsh’s acceleration created the cushion Leeds needed before the finish tightened. His innings ended when he was caught by Jordan off Adil Rashid, but by then Sunrisers Leeds had already turned a competitive game into a position they could defend.

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Southern Brave pushed late, cutting into the margin as Leeds tried to hold the line in the closing stages. The final gap was only five runs, a narrow outcome that reflected how much of the contest hinged on Marsh’s short, forceful spell at the crease rather than any long buildup.

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The match was played at Headingley in Leeds on July 25, 2026, with Sunrisers Leeds listed as the home side and Southern Brave as the visitors. In a tournament built around short, high-pressure contests, Marsh’s innings did the heavy lifting: it set the pace, forced Brave to chase the game, and left Leeds with just enough room to absorb the last surge and finish on top.