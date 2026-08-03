Martha Stewart turns 85, reflecting on brand and legacy

Martha Stewart turns 85 as old 60 Minutes interviews show how she fused person and brand long before the influencer era.

Martha Stewart turns 85 today, and the archive interviews around her show how early she became more than a household name. Born Martha Helen Kostyra on Aug. 3, 1941, in Jersey City, New Jersey, Stewart built a catering business into an international media empire and emerged, as Britannica puts it, as an American entrepreneur and domestic lifestyle innovator.

A 1995 conversation with Morley Safer caught the core of her public identity before social media made brand-building routine. When Safer asked about the difference between Martha Stewart the brand and Martha Stewart the person, she answered: "Well, there's not really much of a difference. I am Martha Stewart and my business has become also Martha Stewart. That's the complicated thing for the people who work with me." The line reads now like an early blueprint for a model in which personality, authority and commerce are intentionally fused.

By 1999, the scale of that fusion was already immense. In 60 Classic: Martha Stewart, published on Nov. 22, 1999, CBS News said Stewart was on television at least 21 times a week and also appeared on radio, in newspaper columns, on her website and in her magazine. CBS described her as perhaps the most recognized CEO in the world, and noted that when Safer first profiled her five years earlier, she had a multimillion-dollar corporation that was already, in CBS's words, "pocket change" by 1999.

Netflix returned to the same arc with Martha, released on Oct. 30, 2024, which calls Stewart "America’s first self-made female billionaire" and revisits her rise, fall and comeback. The new telling underscores why the earlier 60 Minutes interviews still matter: they captured a moment when Stewart's public appeal rested on the deliberate collapse of the line between authenticity and commerce, years before that formula became the default language of celebrity and influence.