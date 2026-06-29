Martinelli's late goal sends Brazil past Japan into World Cup last 16

Gabriel Martinelli’s 95th-minute strike lifted Brazil past Japan 2-1 in Houston, sending Ancelotti’s team into the World Cup round of 16.

Gabriel Martinelli struck in the 95th minute to give Brazil a 2-1 win over Japan and send the Seleção into the World Cup last 16 in Houston. The late goal capped a tense Round of 32 match on June 29, 2026, and kept Brazil alive in its bid for a sixth world title.

The finish mattered because Carlo Ancelotti had entered the knockout game trying to solve two pressures at once: win immediately, and keep one eye on the fitness of Neymar. Before kickoff, Ancelotti said Neymar could be used for more minutes if the match demanded it, but he kept him on the bench to start. After the final whistle, Ancelotti said Brazil had been the better side and said Neymar was available for an emergency situation, a sign that the coaching staff treated the forward as both a weapon and a risk.

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Neymar’s presence carried unusual weight because this was only his second appearance back for Brazil after 981 days away from the national team. He had returned in the previous match and described himself as “Really nervous” on that comeback, after putting in 25 days of training to get back into condition. That rehabilitation timeline shaped Ancelotti’s selection logic in Houston, where Brazil chose caution over sentiment and delayed the decision to lean on its biggest star.

The match also doubled as a rematch with history attached. Brazil had lost 3-2 to Japan in a friendly in October 2025, a result that gave Japan its first-ever victory over the Brazilian national team. That defeat had been an early jolt in Ancelotti’s tenure, and the World Cup meeting offered a sharper test of whether Brazil had actually moved beyond it.

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Martinelli’s goal answered that question in the most direct way possible, but the broader verdict is still mixed. Brazil advanced with a result that justified Ancelotti’s preference for patience and depth, yet the reliance on a stoppage-time winner also left the team’s tactical balance and Neymar’s role unresolved as the tournament moves into the knockout rounds.