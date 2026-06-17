Martínez praises Portugal’s start, urges calm after Congo draw

João Neves scored in the sixth minute, but Portugal faded after the opener and drew 1-1, leaving Martínez to frame Group K as a test of growth.

Portugal’s 1-1 draw with the Republic of Congo in Houston gave Roberto Martínez a sharp early read on what works and what still breaks down under pressure. João Neves struck in the sixth minute, but Yoane Wissa equalized in first-half stoppage time, and a match that began with control ended as a warning that the lead was not yet stable enough.

The World Cup Group K opener at Houston Stadium on June 17, 2026, followed a familiar pattern for a side trying to impose itself early and then keep that grip. Martínez said he was satisfied with the team’s attitude, yet he singled out the period after the opening goal as the part that needs the most work. Portugal lost depth and fluency after going ahead, which allowed Congo to regroup and stay alive long enough for Wissa to level at 45+5.

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That is why the draw matters beyond the table. Portugal arrived as the reigning champion of the UEFA Nations League, and Martínez came in with the resume of a coach who led Belgium to third place at the 2018 World Cup. But Group K will not be managed on reputation alone. The result in Houston suggested Martínez may be using the group stage as a calibration phase, with the draw serving as evidence that his side can start fast but still needs to sustain its structure once opponents settle.

The tactical fixes are clear. Portugal need better midfield control after the first breakthrough, so the shape does not stretch and the ball does not slow when the game should be accelerating. They also need more reliable chance creation once the initial surge has passed, because the second half brought more incisiveness without enough end product. Defensively, Portugal must close the space that Congo found after Wissa’s equalizer and prevent the kind of momentum shift that turns a controlled opener into a shared point.

Photo by Omar Ramadan

Congo left Houston with its first World Cup goal and its first World Cup point, while Cristiano Ronaldo made his sixth appearance at the tournament, matching Lionel Messi’s record. For Portugal, the lesson is less about alarm than precision: Martínez has a contender, but the road to the knockout rounds now depends on turning that promising start into a full 90-minute performance.