Martínez wears Argentina colors in hair ahead of key Cape Verde clash

Emiliano Martínez arrived in Miami with Argentina’s colors in his hair, before a Cape Verde clash shaped by his penalty record and World Cup pedigree.

Emiliano Martínez wore the albiceleste colors in his hair in Miami as Argentina prepared for a key clash with Cape Verde, adding a deliberate piece of national symbolism to one of the tournament’s most scrutinized positions. The look fit a goalkeeper who has become part performance, part security blanket for Lionel Scaloni’s side since he emerged as the starter at Copa América 2021.

FIFA highlighted Martínez’s record on May 20, noting that he had never lost a penalty shootout with the Argentina senior team and carried a 48 percent success rate from the spot. The governing body also pointed to his defining role at Qatar 2022, where Martínez won the Golden Glove and stopped three decisive penalties, two against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals and one against France in the final. Those moments turned him into one of Argentina’s most recognizable figures on the biggest stage in the sport.

AI-generated illustration

Argentina’s squad planning had already been finalized on May 28, when the Asociación del Fútbol Argentino confirmed its 26-man World Cup roster. Emiliano Martínez, Gerónimo Rulli and Juan Musso were the three goalkeepers named for the defense of the title, while Cristian Romero and Lautaro Martínez were among the marquee names in the group. Scaloni has leaned on that core as he shaped the team for another elimination-round test, with Romero back in the frame and Lautaro set to start.

Chensiyuan via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Cape Verde reached this stage by advancing to the knockout phase for the first time after draws with Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, a run that gave the side a place in the bracket and a far larger platform than it had previously occupied. The buildup was also shaped by off-field scrutiny around captain Ryan Mendes, with FIFA saying it was following the complaint closely while the criminal investigation in New Zealand moved ahead, but stopping short of confirming a disciplinary case. Against that backdrop, Martínez’s hair, his record and Argentina’s roster choices all fed into a match that carried both sporting pressure and the heavy visual language of World Cup theatre.