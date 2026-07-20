Marvel releases first Avengers: Doomsday trailer with massive crossover

Marvel’s first Avengers: Doomsday trailer leans hard on nostalgia, with Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom and returns for Chris Evans, Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen.

Marvel has finally shown the first full look at Avengers: Doomsday, and the studio is selling the film as a cross-universe collision on a scale it has not attempted since Avengers: Endgame. The trailer places Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom at the center of the chaos, while pulling in familiar faces from the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men and other corners of Marvel’s multiverse.

Marvel Studios says Avengers: Doomsday is set to open in theaters on December 18, 2026. IGN’s trailer description frames the conflict as Dr. Doom forcing Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the Fantastic Four and gifted individuals from three distinct universes to fight for survival, a setup that turns the movie into more than another sequel and makes it a test of whether Marvel can still sell scale as an event.

The cast strategy has been as important as the footage itself. The Walt Disney Company said Marvel announced production had begun on March 26, 2025 in a global livestream that ran nearly five and a half hours, with Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan among the names introduced. ABC News said Rebecca Romijn was also part of that reveal, and Marvel later widened the nostalgia play by spotlighting returning legacy characters in teaser drops.

Source: thedirect.com

Marvel’s official site said the first teaser, released December 23, revealed Chris Evans back as Steve Rogers. A second teaser followed on December 30 with Chris Hemsworth as Thor. IGN’s X-Men teaser description put Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen and James Marsden back in frame as Professor X, Magneto and Cyclops, while Syfy said another teaser paired Winston Duke’s M’Baku with Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Ben Grimm, the Thing.

That crossover stitching has become the studio’s clearest message: Marvel is trying to recapture the urgency that once made its team-up films feel unavoidable. Variety said another teaser showed Black Panther returning, the Thing meeting M’Baku and Namor in a new costume, signaling that Doomsday is being built as a convergence of old and new franchises rather than a single-team sequel.

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Marvel’s January 13, 2026 teaser-trailer coverage underscored how aggressively the studio has been rolling out these glimpses, each one adding a legacy face or a multiverse pairing. The campaign makes Doomsday look like Marvel’s attempt to restore event-status filmmaking through scale, villain positioning and nostalgia; whether the movie itself delivers a reset strong enough to reach beyond core fans will depend on whether all that crossover energy can support a story as forceful as the marketing.