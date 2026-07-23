Marvel returns to Comic-Con Hall H as Spaceballs sequel teases fans

Marvel is back in Hall H after skipping 2025, and a Spaceballs sequel tease added another sign that Comic-Con remains Hollywood’s franchise proving ground.

Marvel Studios came back to San Diego Comic-Con in 2026 after skipping a Hall H panel in 2025, setting up a four-day presence from Thursday, July 23, through Sunday, July 26, with panels, meet-ups and other fan events at the San Diego Convention Center.

That return matters because Hall H is still Comic-Con’s marquee stage, the room where studios roll out trailers, cast announcements and surprise appearances to thousands of fans packed inside one hall. It is also one of Hollywood’s most efficient marketing engines. A big reveal there can set off hours of social-media chatter, dominate entertainment coverage and give a studio an instant reading on whether a film or franchise still has real heat.

Marvel’s return carries extra weight because the company sat out the room last year. In the run-up to the convention, the Hall H appearance was expected to help launch Avengers: Doomsday, due in theaters in December 2026, giving Marvel a chance to reconnect the brand with the kind of live-event excitement that has long powered its biggest launches.

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The other franchise drawing attention at Comic-Con was Spaceballs. Mel Brooks revealed the sequel’s official title, Spaceballs: The New One, in April 2026, and later reporting put its theatrical release at April 23, 2027. The Spaceballs 2 team is set to stop by Hall H on Friday, July 24, adding another old property to a lineup built around familiar names that still carry built-in audience recognition.

That mix of Marvel and Spaceballs says as much about the business of entertainment as it does about fandom. Studios are working through theatrical pressure, streaming competition and franchise fatigue, and Comic-Con remains one of the few places where they can test whether an existing brand still pulls a crowd before a ticket goes on sale. A superhero giant returning after a year away and a cult comedy sequel chasing nostalgia both point to the same strategy: lean harder on intellectual property that already has an audience.

Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 runs July 23-26, and the convention floor is expected to be crowded with comic-book creators, animation showcases, movie and television panels, cosplay, merch and licensing business. But Hall H remains the center of gravity, and this year’s schedule showed studios using that room not just for spectacle, but to measure whether their biggest franchises still command attention in a crowded market.