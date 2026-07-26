Marvel reveals Doomsday and Ghost Rider at Comic-Con surprise panel

Marvel put Ryan Gosling in Ghost Rider flames and pushed Avengers: Doomsday back to center stage at Hall H. The panel aimed to reset confidence after a lighter 2025.

Marvel turned Saturday night’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con into a double reveal, casting Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider and pulling Avengers: Doomsday back to the center of the MCU conversation. Kevin Feige led the presentation, which used Marvel’s biggest stage to make the studio’s next wave feel event-sized again.

The Doomsday push was not a fresh start so much as a continuation of a campaign Marvel began on March 26, 2025, when it announced production had started in a nearly six-hour livestream that introduced an all-star cast. Marvel had already used Hall H in 2024 to reveal Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom and Joe and Anthony Russo as the directors of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, making the 2026 return a direct callback to the franchise’s most attention-grabbing Comic-Con playbook.

That return came after a lighter Comic-Con footprint in 2025, when Marvel skipped its traditional Hall H panel but still kept a presence on the floor with two immersive Fantastic Four booths, numbered #2329 and #2519. Marvel’s 2026 schedule had it back in San Diego from Thursday, July 23, through Sunday, July 26, and the studio leaned on Hall H again to restore the sense that its biggest movies still command the room.

Gosling’s Ghost Rider and the continuing Doomsday buildup gave Marvel two different tools for that task. One leans on a bankable star outside the core superhero lane, while the other recenters Doctor Doom and the next Avengers chapter around the character Marvel has spent more than a year positioning as its next defining villain. Put together, the reveals were less about stacking headlines than about convincing fans, exhibitors and theater owners that Marvel can still turn scale, names and legacy characters into turnout.