Marvell to invest $250 million in India, double headcount

Marvell will pour $250 million into India over three years and double local staff, signaling a bigger wager on Bengaluru, Hyderabad and the AI chip race.

Marvell Technology will invest $250 million in India over the next three years and double its local headcount, sharpening its bet on the country’s role in semiconductor design and engineering. The company said the money will expand its technology, talent and infrastructure capabilities, including a larger facility in Bengaluru and a growing presence in Hyderabad.

The investment lands at a moment when U.S. tech companies are racing to secure engineering capacity outside the United States and diversify operations beyond China. Marvell said the expanded footprint will support next-generation AI technology development and strengthen its global innovation network, helping the company design and develop semiconductor solutions for AI, cloud and data infrastructure applications. That matters for a chipmaker that sits deep in the hardware stack rather than in consumer markets.

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Marvell has described itself in public materials as serving data center and cloud, carrier and enterprise customers, a product mix that depends heavily on specialized design, software and systems talent. The company’s move suggests a mix of motives rather than a single one: lower operating costs, a deeper pool of highly trained engineers, and a hedge against the geopolitical and supply-chain risks that have made chip development more geographically dispersed. A Reuters report in November 2025 had already described Marvell as planning an India hiring spree and R&D push to tap the AI boom, pointing to a longer strategic shift.

India has become increasingly important to U.S. semiconductor and digital companies because it offers both technical depth and scale. For global firms, the country can function as a design, testing, software and support center across time zones, reducing dependence on any one geography. For India, investments like Marvell’s reinforce a push to move from outsourcing work to higher-value product engineering.

Photo by Jacob Yavin

The Marvell announcement also fits a broader wave of U.S. technology spending in India. Google said in October it would build a roughly $15 billion AI hub in Visakhapatnam, while Microsoft said in December it would invest $17.5 billion in India to expand AI infrastructure and adoption. Against that backdrop, Marvell’s plan is smaller in dollar terms but highly targeted: more engineers, more R&D and more local infrastructure tied directly to advanced chip development.

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Marvell’s decision shows how the semiconductor contest is being fought not only in fabs and factories, but in design centers, software labs and engineering campuses, with India taking on a larger share of the work.