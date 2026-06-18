Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer smashes view record

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day drew more than 718 million views in 24 hours, setting a new trailer record as Hulk and Punisher sharpen the film’s crossover pitch.

Marvel has turned Spider-Man: Brand New Day into a franchise event before a frame of the film has reached theaters. The new trailer drew more than 718 million views in its first 24 hours, a figure Marvel said broke the previous record held by Deadpool & Wolverine and instantly made the movie one of the studio’s biggest marketing launches to date.

The numbers matter, but so does what Marvel chose to put on screen. Set four years after Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film follows Peter Parker in a New York City that no longer remembers his name, with Peter now crime-fighting full-time while facing a physical evolution that threatens his existence. That setup pushes the character into a more isolated, street-level phase after the multiverse spectacle of the last film, even as Marvel is using some of its most recognizable heavy hitters to widen the appeal.

The cast list makes that strategy clear. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo. Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner and Bernthal’s Punisher point to a tonal blend that could stretch from bruising urban crime-fighting to the broader MCU’s larger-than-life energy. Peter’s reaction to Banner, “I didn't know you could get that big,” is a clean reminder that Marvel is still selling scale, but it is pairing that scale with a more grounded, vulnerable version of Spider-Man.

Marvel’s rollout was built for global momentum. The latest trailer went live on June 17, 2026, with promotion staged around fan reveals before Tom Holland unveiled the full trailer from atop the Empire State Building at sunrise. Marvel also said the movie was live from Amsterdam when the trailer dropped, and tickets are now on sale for the film’s July 31, 2026 exclusive theatrical release.

Marvel is also pushing the movie as a technical showcase. Brand New Day will be presented in two native aspect ratios, 1.90:1 for flat screens and 2.39:1 for scope screens, part of an effort to make the theatrical experience feel more immersive. With a record-breaking trailer, a cast anchored by Holland, Ruffalo and Bernthal, and a story built around Peter Parker’s erased identity, Marvel is signaling that Spider-Man’s next chapter is designed to bridge street-level grit and blockbuster crossover power.