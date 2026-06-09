Marvin Harrison Jr. Still Recovering From 2025 Injuries

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is reportedly not yet fully recovered from his 2025 injuries, raising questions about his readiness for the upcoming NFL season.

Marvin Harrison Jr., the highly touted wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, is reportedly not yet fully recovered from the injuries he sustained during the 2025 NFL season. The update, first reported by ProFootballRumors.com, has sparked concern among Cardinals fans and NFL analysts about the timeline for Harrison’s return to peak form as the team prepares for the 2026 campaign.

Lingering Effects From 2025

According to ProFootballRumors.com, Harrison’s rehabilitation has not progressed as quickly as the Cardinals had hoped, and he remains limited in his on-field activities. While the specific nature of his injuries was not detailed in the report, the news confirms that the star receiver is still working toward full strength.

Harrison, a first-round pick and centerpiece of Arizona’s offense, was expected to play a pivotal role in the team’s plans for the upcoming season. His NFL career statistics highlight his immediate impact since entering the league, with reliable hands and playmaking ability that have made him one of the most watched young receivers in the game.

Uncertainty for Arizona’s Offense

The Cardinals’ offense, which has leaned heavily on Harrison since his rookie season, could face challenges if his recovery continues to sideline him. Team statistics from the 2024 season show that Harrison was a primary target for quarterback Kyler Murray, consistently leading the team in receptions and receiving yards. His absence or limited availability could force the Cardinals to adjust their offensive strategy and increase reliance on other receivers.

Harrison’s NFL stats reflect his importance to Arizona’s passing game, including numerous critical third-down conversions and red-zone touchdowns.

The Cardinals’ overall offensive performance has been closely tied to Harrison’s presence, as reflected in their team stats each season since his arrival.

Looking Ahead to the 2026 Season

With training camp and preseason preparations underway, Harrison’s health will be a top storyline for the Cardinals. The team and its fans are eager to see if he can regain full strength and return to the form that made him one of the league’s most promising young receivers.

As more details about his rehabilitation and readiness for the regular season emerge, the Cardinals’ coaching staff faces important decisions on managing his workload and ensuring his long-term health. For now, the uncertainty surrounding Harrison’s recovery means Arizona may need to prepare contingency plans to maintain offensive production if their star receiver is not ready for Week 1.

Conclusion

While Marvin Harrison Jr. continues to work toward a full recovery from his 2025 injuries, the Arizona Cardinals and their supporters will be monitoring his progress closely. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether one of the NFL’s brightest young talents can overcome this setback and once again anchor Arizona’s offense in the 2026 season.