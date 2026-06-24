Maryland Senate president Ferguson wins tough Democratic primary in redistricting fight

Ferguson held off a Democratic challenger who made redistricting the central attack line, showing backlash in Maryland was real but not enough to unseat him.

Bill Ferguson defeated Bobby LaPin 56.60% to 43.40% in Maryland’s District 46 primary, with 4,878 votes to LaPin’s 3,741 once 74% of the district had reported.

Earlier on election night, Ferguson was leading roughly 58% to 42% with 29 of 55 Election Day precincts in. Ferguson celebrated at the union hall owned by Baltimore City Fire Fighters Local 734 and told supporters, “Tonight, you sent me back to Annapolis.” He said LaPin had given him the toughest primary of his 15-year political career.

Ferguson has represented District 46 since 2010 and has led the Maryland Senate for seven years. His race became the sharpest intraparty clash over redistricting after House Democrats passed a congressional map in February, but the Senate never brought it to a vote. Ferguson had been the key Democratic roadblock to a mid-decade redraw that could have targeted Maryland’s lone Republican in Congress, Andy Harris, and potentially created an 8-0 Democratic delegation in the U.S. House.

AI-generated illustration

LaPin, a boat captain, social media personality, community activist, Army veteran and former teacher, framed the contest as a referendum on Ferguson’s refusal to move ahead. He drew on an anti-establishment mood inside the Democratic Party and delivered a petition with thousands of signatures to Senate leadership urging a vote on the redistricting bill. Ferguson argued that the Maryland Constitution would need to change before such a map could hold up, citing a 2022 court case that struck down an 8-0 Democratic-leaning map.

As pressure grew from Gov. Wes Moore, House Democratic leadership and national Democrats including Hakeem Jeffries, Ferguson later softened his resistance. After the primary, he began discussing a possible special session and constitutional amendment, saying that “the rules have changed” after recent Supreme Court rulings.

Source: thedailyrecord.com

He will face Republican Emmanuel Digman in November.