Maseko scores as South Africa leads South Korea in World Cup

Thapelo Maseko finished a precise move in the 63rd minute, putting South Africa ahead of Korea Republic in a first-ever World Cup meeting.

Thapelo Maseko struck in the 63rd minute to put South Africa in front of Korea Republic at Monterrey Stadium, turning a tight Group A match into a statement about how far Bafana Bafana have come in their return to the World Cup.

The goal came from a precise pass into the center of the penalty area, and Maseko took the chance cleanly to open the scoring in Monterrey on June 25, 2026. It was the first time South Africa and Korea Republic had faced each other at FIFA World Cup level, a meeting that carried extra weight because South Africa had not been back on this stage since co-hosting the tournament in 2010.

For South Africa, the moment also reflected a clearer attacking edge. FIFA had set out before the tournament that the objective was no longer just to participate but to go beyond the group stage, and Maseko’s finish matched that ambition with a direct, decisive move in the box. In a match where margins mattered, the choice to attack centrally rather than recycle possession ended with the sort of clinical finish emerging national teams need to compete deep into a tournament.

The result mattered beyond the scoreboard because of the bracket at stake. FIFA had indicated that the Group A winner would move into a path to the round of 16 in Mexico City, while second place would go to Los Angeles and a possible third-place qualifier would face another knockout tie in the United States. That made every attacking sequence carry tournament consequences, not just match consequences.

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South Africa arrived in Mexico with a 26-player squad finalized by Hugo Broos and captain Ronwen Williams leading a side built to prove that its return after 16 years was not symbolic. Korea Republic, meanwhile, came into the match with 11 consecutive World Cup finals behind them, a record of consistency that made the contest a test of whether South Africa’s younger World Cup identity could stand up to a seasoned tournament program.

Maseko’s inclusion on FIFA’s official South Africa squad list underlined how much the match centered on players expected to make decisive moments count. His finish did exactly that, giving South Africa the lead in a game that could shape the rest of its World Cup path.