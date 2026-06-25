Maseko sends South Africa into World Cup knockout stage for first time

Thapelo Maseko’s 63rd-minute strike gave South Africa a 1-0 win over Korea Republic and its first-ever World Cup knockout berth.

Thapelo Maseko’s 63rd-minute finish sent South Africa into the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time, lifting Bafana Bafana past Korea Republic 1-0 at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey on June 24, 2026. The victory sealed second place in Group A and carried South Africa into the round of 32 on the strength of one controlled, decisive moment.

South Africa arrived in Monterrey under pressure after opening the tournament with a loss to Mexico and then recovering to draw Czechia. That left little margin for error against a Korea Republic side that had already beaten Czechia in its first group match. South Africa needed the win to keep its campaign alive, and Maseko delivered it in a match that rewarded patience rather than panic.

FIFA noted that Korea Republic had the majority of possession in Monterrey, but South Africa found the only goal that mattered. The margin fit the shape of the game: South Africa did not need a flood of chances, only the discipline to stay organized until one opening appeared. When Maseko struck, Bafana Bafana turned a tense final group match into a result that rewrote the nation’s World Cup record.

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The line of significance stretched beyond South Africa’s own breakthrough. FIFA described the result as historic progress for Bafana Bafana, and the team’s advance added to African representation in the 2026 tournament’s knockout stage. For South Africa, which has long carried the weight of near-misses on the global stage, the passage into the last 32 offered a tangible measure of resilience after an uneven start in Group A.

Korea Republic’s afternoon carried a different burden. Hong Myung-bo faced criticism after leaving captain Son Heung-min on the bench for the decisive match, a choice that drew scrutiny before South Africa’s goal settled the contest. In the end, South Africa’s narrow win reflected a side that managed the moment better, protected its structure under pressure, and earned the right to keep playing into the knockout round.