Massachusetts brothers reel in rare juvenile tiger shark on Cape Cod

Two Massachusetts brothers hauled in a juvenile tiger shark off Falmouth, a rare Cape Cod catch that scientists say may point to warming waters.

Nate Rouette and his brother Nelson hauled a juvenile tiger shark out of the water off a beach near Falmouth after one of their lines snapped tight over baited dead eel. The brothers, longtime sport fishermen from Massachusetts, first thought they had hooked a sandbar shark, a common species in the area, before the shark’s markings gave away what they had actually caught.

The encounter happened on Thursday, July 23, as the Rouettes fished into the early morning hours. The shark was later released safely back into the water. One account described the animal as a five-foot juvenile tiger shark, while later local coverage said it measured more than 8.5 feet and weighed about 300 pounds.

Tiger sharks are far more at home in warmer waters, including the Caribbean Sea, than in the cold edge of Cape Cod. That is what made the catch stand out to anglers and marine observers alike: a tropical predator that is rare for the region and unusual this far north turning up on a Massachusetts beach.

Scientists quoted in the coverage said the sighting could fit a larger shift in shark habitat as waters off New England warm. One scientist said, “Maybe they are coming up here because conditions are right. There’s food, there’s warm waters. Maybe it’s becoming a nursery — that’s one of the issues that we will investigate.” The comment placed the catch in a broader climate-and-coastline pattern, where changing ocean temperatures can reshape where large predators feed, travel, and possibly reproduce.

The sighting also fell into a string of rare shark encounters that have drawn attention across Cape Cod in recent years, where changing marine conditions have made unusual species more visible to fishermen and beachgoers. The Rouette brothers’ catch, made with simple bait and a strong line, became another data point for scientists trying to determine whether the North Atlantic shoreline is becoming more hospitable to species once associated with much warmer seas.