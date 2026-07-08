MasTec to buy Superior Group in $1.65 billion data center deal

MasTec agreed to pay $1.65 billion for Superior Group, betting that hyperscaler data-center spending will keep electrical contractors in demand.

MasTec agreed to acquire Electrical Specialists, Inc., which does business as The Superior Group, in a $1.65 billion cash-and-stock deal for the data-center buildout behind artificial intelligence demand. The transaction gives MasTec a deeper bench in electrical systems and mission-critical infrastructure, widening a portfolio that already spans energy, construction and communications.

Superior brings scale that is hard to replicate quickly. MasTec said the company employs about 3,000 people and traces its roots to 1925, when the Stewart family began building the business in Columbus, Ohio. Superior’s website lists more than 2,700 electricians and technicians, a 300,000-square-foot prefabrication and modular manufacturing facility, and work across data centers, healthcare, industrial, entertainment and corporate office projects in states including Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.

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MasTec’s data-center offering covers power delivery, civil works, site utilities, renewable energy, transmission, distribution, site infrastructure, electrical, server, fiber and rack installations. Adding Superior extends that reach from power generation and grid interconnection through electrical systems, connectivity and long-term maintenance services, giving MasTec a broader pitch to hyperscalers, developers and utilities that want one contractor to manage more of the job.

MasTec said the acquisition should be immediately accretive to revenue, adjusted EBITDA, earnings per share and cash flow from operations. For 2026, Superior is projected to generate about $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion in revenue and $225 million to $250 million in adjusted EBITDA. MasTec said Superior delivered double-digit compounded growth in revenue and net income over the four years ended Dec. 31, 2025, driven by data-center and mission-critical work and execution on large, complex projects.

MasTec’s shares rose after the announcement. MasTec scheduled a conference call for July 8, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the transaction.