Mastercard explores sale of UK payments unit Vocalink to British banks

Mastercard is weighing a sale of Vocalink back to British banks, reopening the fight over a rail that handles more than 90% of UK salaries.

Mastercard is exploring a sale of a majority stake in its UK payments unit Vocalink back to British banks, a move that would shift control of one of Britain’s most important financial utilities away from a U.S.-owned network. Vocalink sits at the center of the country’s everyday money flows, processing more than 90 percent of salaries, more than 70 percent of household bills and 98 percent of state benefits.

The review comes as pressure has built around who owns the infrastructure that moves wages, bills and benefits across Britain. One possible buyer is DeliveryCo, a vehicle backed by many of the UK’s biggest banks and payments firms. For British lenders, a repurchase would restore more domestic influence over a system that underpins routine payments for households, employers and the state.

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Mastercard bought 92.4 percent of VocaLink Holdings Limited in 2016 for about £700 million, with the deal allowing for up to £169 million more in earn-out payments. At the time, VocaLink said it had generated £182 million in revenue in 2015 and processed more than 11 billion transactions. Existing shareholders kept the remaining 7.6 percent for at least three years, and Mastercard said the acquisition would let it play a more strategic role in the UK payments ecosystem.

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The asset later came under tighter scrutiny. The Bank of England brought Vocalink under its regulatory remit on 24 April 2018 after HM Treasury specified it as a service provider to recognised payment systems. In July 2025, the central bank fined Vocalink £11.9 million for a compliance failure, saying it was the first time it had fined a financial market infrastructure firm. The Bank’s public materials also list Vocalink alongside Bacs, Faster Payments and LINK, underscoring its place in the country’s critical payments plumbing rather than a standard commercial brand.

Vocalink via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Any sale would land in a broader debate over concentration in UK retail payments, where Mastercard and Visa already control a large share of the market. A 51 percent stake in Vocalink could be worth about £400 million, highlighting both the scale of the business and the value of the infrastructure it controls. For Mastercard, a divestment would mark a retreat from a decade-old bet on the UK’s payments backbone; for British banks, it would be a chance to reclaim influence over a system that now looks as strategic as it is profitable.