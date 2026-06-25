Mateo Chávez scores debut World Cup goal in Mexico's win over Czechia

Mateo Chávez scored in the 55th minute to put Mexico ahead of Czechia, then turned the goal into a family tribute at the Azteca.

Mateo Chávez broke the deadlock in the 55th minute and put Mexico 1-0 ahead of Czechia in a World Cup group-stage match at Estadio Ciudad de México, before more than 80,000 fans. It was the 22-year-old’s first goal in a World Cup and one of the clearest signs yet that Mexico’s next cycle may be built around a new generation of players rather than the old guard.

The celebration carried more weight than the scoreline. Chávez dedicated the moment to his family and thanked his mother and his father, Paulo César “Tilón” Chávez, after delivering the goal that had eluded him on the sport’s biggest stage. That emotional response gave the strike a meaning beyond the opening goal of a match: for a family long tied to Mexican soccer, it became a moment of recognition inside the country’s most iconic stadium.

The symbolism was unavoidable. Paulo César Chávez, a former Mexican footballer, never reached a World Cup as a player, and the son’s breakthrough against Czechia was widely framed as a reversal of that unfinished story. Mateo Chávez had been named by Javier Aguirre to Mexico’s final 26-man roster for the 2026 World Cup, and his rapid rise from Chivas’ youth ranks to the tournament took only two years, underscoring how quickly he has moved into the national picture.

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The goal also fed a broader search for new heroes inside the Selección Mexicana. Some reports noted that Chávez became the first player born in Nuevo León to score in a World Cup, adding another layer of significance to a night already charged with noise and expectation. For Mexico, the match at the Azteca was not only about one lead on the scoreboard; it was a glimpse of who may carry the team’s identity into the next era.