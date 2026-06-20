Matheus Cunha double sends Brazil cruising past Haiti at World Cup

Matheus Cunha’s two goals and Vinícius Júnior’s strike put Brazil 3-0 up on Haiti in Philadelphia. The linkup hinted at a deeper attacking gear after the Morocco draw.

Matheus Cunha and Vinícius Júnior lit up Philadelphia Stadium with a first-half burst that turned Brazil’s Group C meeting with Haiti into a statement of control. Cunha scored in the 23rd minute and again in the 36th, then Vinícius added the third in stoppage time before halftime as Brazil took charge in front of a World Cup crowd in the United States.

The performance mattered well beyond the scoreline. Brazil had opened the group with a 1-1 draw against Morocco, a result that left room for doubt around Carlo Ancelotti’s side, but the finish in Philadelphia showed a sharper, more direct attack. Cunha’s first goal came after Brazil worked the ball into dangerous space, and his second underlined his value as a central finisher, with the Manchester United forward punishing Haiti inside the area with a left-footed drive. It was Cunha’s first double at a World Cup.

AI-generated illustration

Vinícius was central to both the rhythm and the result. After another recovery, he led the break and slipped the pass that set up Cunha’s second goal, a sequence that spoke to Brazil’s pace when the front line is connected and moving together. The third goal, finished by Vinícius in the added minutes of the opening half, left Brazil 3-0 ahead at the interval and effectively settled the contest before Haiti could build any response.

The celebration after Cunha’s second goal captured the mood. A Reuters photo showed him rejoicing with Vinícius Júnior and Lucas Paquetá, a snapshot of a Brazil attack that suddenly looked more varied and more dangerous. For a team listed by FIFA with five World Cup titles, those moments carry weight because depth and finishing options often decide how far the tournament can stretch.

Photo by Juliano Ferreira

Brazil’s Group C path now turns to Escocia, with the next match set for Miami on June 24. With Haiti, Escocia and Marruecos in the group, this victory gave Brazil more than three points: it gave Ancelotti a cleaner blueprint, a stronger attacking partnership, and a little more momentum heading into tougher tests.