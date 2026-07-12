Matthew 25 debate pits faith leaders against Trump allies on immigration

Raphael Warnock says Mike Johnson read Matthew 25 narrowly as immigration battles sharpen over who counts as “the stranger” and how churches should answer Trump-era enforcement.

Sen. Raphael Warnock pressed Speaker Mike Johnson on Matthew 25 in a June 2026 meeting that turned a Bible passage into a fresh test of immigration politics and Christian identity. Warnock said Johnson told him the text was about individuals, not nations. Warnock, who calls himself a “Matthew 25 Christian,” says the passage judges “all the nations” by how they treat “the least of these,” including “the stranger” and the imprisoned.

The dispute has moved well beyond one private meeting. Pope Leo XIV invoked Matthew 25 in November 2025 after reporters asked about President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, placing the Gospel reading at the center of a wider clash over whether federal enforcement can be squared with Christian duty. In the same month, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a Special Message on Immigration, the first time in 12 years the bishops had used that urgent form of statement, and approved it 216-5 with 3 abstentions.

The bishops said they were disturbed by fear, profiling, detention conditions, lack of pastoral care and the vilification of immigrants. They also objected to indiscriminate mass deportation and called for meaningful immigration reform, while insisting that human dignity and national security are not in conflict. Pope Leo later echoed that balance, saying that treating long-term migrants in the United States in an “extremely disrespectful” way was not acceptable and urging Catholics and “people of goodwill” to read the bishops’ message.

Warnock’s account of his exchange with Johnson showed how the argument now runs through Washington as much as pulpits. The Georgia Democrat, a pastor of a prominent Black church, said the speaker’s reading reflected “a very narrow individualistic faith” with direct policy consequences. Johnson, a Louisiana Republican and Southern Baptist, sits in a party where many evangelical voters still back Trump’s immigration crackdown, even as other church leaders warn that the policies conflict with biblical obligations to welcome and protect migrants.

That split has also widened within American Christianity. Mainline pastors, Black Protestants and the pope have used Matthew 25 to challenge enforcement as a moral failure, while evangelical politicians and allies have leaned on a narrower reading to defend border crackdowns as a matter of order and law. The debate has older roots in sanctuary efforts and in recent Catholic and Protestant statements that say immigrant dignity does not depend on citizenship status, but the language of judgment, strangers and national obligation now sits squarely inside the fight over voter mobilization, immigration enforcement and the moral authority of the churches.